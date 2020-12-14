Surgical Scissors Market to Reach $437 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 3.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in geriatric population & growth in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of surgical scissors market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Surgical scissors Market by Type (Reusable Surgical scissors and Disposable Surgical scissors), Application (Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Oral and Throat, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027" According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Surgical Scissors Industry garnered $331 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $437 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in between 2019 to 2027.

Determinants in the market-

Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe, rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, surge in geriatric population, and growth in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global surgical scissors market. However, risk of surgery-associated infection curtails down the growth to certain extent. Moreover, untapped market in developing regions offers a number of lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3475?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenarios-

The covid-19 outbreak negatively impacted the market. The industry has undergone several consequences such as disruption in manufacturing processes and supply chain management.

The industry, furthermore, have witnessed declined demand for surgical scissors during the lockdown.

However, governments in various regions are easing off the existing regulations to aid the industries.

The reusable surgical scissors segment to dominate the market by 2027-

Based on type, the reusable surgical scissors segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global surgical scissors market share in 2019. This is due to increase in the percentage of surgical procedures globally, especially for the treatment of chronic diseases. In addition, rise in demand for such advanced surgical techniques and need for minimally-invasive surgical procedures further drive the growth of the segment. However, the disposable surgical scissors segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027. This is owing to increase in surgical procedures and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

The hospitals segment to lead the trial throughout the forecast period-

Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share with more than half of the global surgical scissors market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Greater awareness in hospital staff regarding surgical scissors products, availability of different treatment options, palliative care, and higher affordability drive the growth of the segment. Moreover, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. This is attributed to the fact that the patients undergoing outpatient surgery in these centers attain consistent information regarding the procedure and clearer instructions on how to navigate postoperative pain.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3475

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost by 2027, North America to grow at a significant pace-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifth of the global surgical scissors market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in patient awareness towards chronic disease treatment, and improvement in healthcare facilities drive the growth of the market in the region. At the same time, the market across the North America region is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027.

The key players profiled-

Arthrex, Inc

B Braun Melsungen AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Geister Medizintechnik GmbH

Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation

KLS Martin (KLS) group

Richard Wolf GmbH

Scanlan International, Inc.

Skyline Surgical Instruments

World Precision Instruments, Inc.

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest.

