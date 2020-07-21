Surgical Navigation Systems Market Open New Potential in Complex Orthopedic Surgeries, Market to Clock CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2027, Finds TMR

- North America and Europe are Lucrative Surgical Navigation Systems Markets; Use of Advanced Imaging Modalities to Advance Management of Surgical Procedures Help Cement Revenue Potential

- Worldwide Surgical Navigation Systems Form Key Enabler for Minimally Invasive Surgeries in Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, and ENT; Market Valuation to Reach US$ 1620 Mn by 2027-end

ALBANY, N.Y., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical navigation systems are becoming an integral part of computer-assisted surgery in range of medical specialties notably for complex surgeries. They are instrumental in increasing the patient safety and boosting the surgical outcomes. An array of components in surgical navigation systems have gained popularity in neurosurgery, orthopedic, and ENT specialties.

Garnering CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2027, the surgical navigation systems market, projects analysts at TMR, will reach US$ 1620 Mn by the end of 2027. The global valuation reached US$ 783 Mn in 2018. Surgical navigation systems are likely to form an integral part of cutting-edge minimally invasive surgeries in orthopedic surgeries of hip, shoulder, and knee replacements.

Key Findings of Surgical Navigation Systems Market Report

Of the various regional markets, North America and Europe account for promising revenue shares throughout the forecast period

has seen spate of launches and benefits from favorable reimbursement policies Of the various applications, orthopedic segment contributed the leading share in 2018; the opportunities in the segment to rise at exponential rate

ENT expected to offer promising share of revenues to the surgical navigation systems market; Untapped market to spur demand

Of the various end-use applications, hospitals held the top share in 2018; this is trailed by ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs); adoption of technologically advanced equipment boost potential

Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The drive for surgical navigation systems market pivots on several advantages of augmented computer-assisted systems in surgery, such as unparalleled precision, improved precision, less pain, and reduced hospital stays.

Experts opine that robotic navigated surgery are on the path to get mainstreamed in surgery as the operational theatre of the future, underpinning the potential of surgical navigation systems. Surgeons have been using these systems to observe tumors and blood vessels which might be unseen with naked eye.

Growing incidence of complicated surgeries in orthopedics and neurosurgery has also raised awareness of the potential of surgical navigation systems market. A part of the demand is fueled by rising numbers of elderly patients that demand minimally invasive and cutting-edge surgical systems.

Rising prevalence and mortality of cardiovascular diseases has led to high clinical focus on measuring ECG patterns in surgery. This has also boosted the demand for advanced surgical navigation systems in operation theatres.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Notable Impediments

The high cost of surgical navigation systems has constrained the pace of adoption globally, restraining the surgical navigation systems market to reach its revenue potential. Cost-sensitive markets are expected to postpone the wide adoption of these systems in operational theatres. The demand in some regions has also suffered due to product recalls and lack of clinical expertise.

On the other hand, manufacturers and vendors are actively looking to allay these concerns. For one, they are trying to reduce the cost of acquisition of surgical navigation systems for ENT surgeries.

Some of the top players in the surgical navigation systems market are Siemens Healthineers, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., E Healthcare B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, and Stryker Corporation. Prominent companies enjoy considerable clout on account of their huge geographical reach. They are also spending substantially on product development strategies. Overall, the surgical navigation systems market exhibits a consolidated landscape.

The Surgical Navigation Systems Market can be segmented as follows:

Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic

Spine



Knee



Hip

ENT

Others

Technology

Optical Navigation Systems

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

