Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Worth US$751.2 Million by 2030 with 15.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market, valued at US$314.2 Million in 2024 stood at US$371.4 Million in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 15.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$751.2 Million by the end of the period. The surgical instrument tracking systems market is primarily driven by the increasing need for patient safety, regulatory compliance, and inventory management in healthcare facilities. Growing surgical volumes, rising cases of retained surgical instruments, and the push for automation to streamline workflow and reduce manual errors are key contributors to market growth. Additionally, technological advancements in RFID and barcode systems further enhance tracking accuracy and efficiency. However, high implementation costs and integration complexities within existing hospital systems pose significant challenges to widespread adoption. Emerging opportunities lie in the integration of tracking systems with AI and data analytics platforms, enabling predictive maintenance, real-time insights, and proactive asset utilization strategies across healthcare institutions.

By technology, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into barcode and Radiofrequency Identification (RFID). In 2024, the barcode segment accounted for the largest market share. This is due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of implementation, and proven reliability across healthcare settings. Hospitals and surgical centers favor barcode technology because it requires minimal infrastructure changes and offers accurate instrument identification with low operational complexity. Barcode systems enable quick scanning for sterilization tracking, inventory management, and surgical tray assembly, significantly reducing manual errors. Additionally, the widespread availability of barcode-compatible devices and software integrations makes it an accessible and scalable solution, especially for facilities aiming to comply with regulatory standards without incurring high capital expenditure.

By component, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. In 2024, the software segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to its critical role in enabling real-time data management, compliance tracking, and workflow optimization. Advanced software solutions facilitate end-to-end visibility of instrument usage, maintenance, and sterilization history, helping healthcare facilities comply with regulatory mandates and reduce surgical delays. Additionally, software platforms are often sold with recurring licensing or subscription models, contributing to consistent revenue. As hospitals prioritize digital transformation, the need for integrated, scalable, and user-friendly software systems continues to grow, making this segment the cornerstone of modern instrument tracking infrastructure.

By geography, the surgical instrument tracking systems market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share in 2024 of the global surgical instrument tracking systems market. The region holds the largest share in the surgical instrument tracking systems market due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, high surgical volumes, and strict regulatory frameworks such as the FDA's Unique Device Identification (UDI) mandate. US healthcare facilities are early adopters of innovative technologies and prioritize patient safety, driving widespread implementation of instrument tracking solutions. Additionally, major market players and technology providers in the region facilitate faster adoption and integration of RFID, barcode, and AI-driven tracking systems. The rising need to reduce surgical errors, streamline sterile processing workflows, and enhance inventory management further fuels market growth. Moreover, strong reimbursement systems and government initiatives supporting digitization in healthcare create a conducive environment for sustained investments, reinforcing the dominant position of North America in the global market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), STERIS (US), Securitas Healthcare LLC (US), Mobile Aspects (US), ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Xerafy (Singapore), SpaTrack Medical Limited (UK), and Syrma SGS (India), among others.

Fortive Corporation (US):

Fortive Corporation, through its subsidiary Censis Technologies, holds a leading position in the surgical instrument tracking systems market due to its strong brand recognition, robust product portfolio, and focus on operational excellence. Censis Technologies' flagship solution, CensiTrac, offers advanced tracking capabilities for trays, individual surgical instruments, and scopes, catering to the unique needs of hospitals, acute care facilities, and government institutions across the US. The company's dominance in the market is reinforced by its comprehensive service offerings, scalable solutions, and continued innovation in instrument-level tracking technologies. By addressing critical challenges such as regulatory compliance, inventory management, and surgical workflow optimization, the company enables healthcare providers to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency. The trust built through reliable service and tailored solutions positions Fortive as a preferred partner in the surgical tracking space, making it a key player in the US and a benchmark in the global market.

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) is recognized as a leading player in the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market, owing to its strong brand reputation and a comprehensive portfolio of scalable, real-time, and integrated tracking solutions. BD serves a wide range of healthcare stakeholders, including hospitals, clinical diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, and government agencies. Its robust presence is supported by a strong distribution network, combining independent channels with direct sales to healthcare institutions. Its continued investment in R&D—primarily conducted in North America—enables the company to innovate and meet evolving compliance and operational demands. Additionally, BD strategically expands its footprint in emerging markets across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia-Pacific, reinforcing its global presence. This broad market reach, combined with its advanced product capabilities and focus on quality, positions BD as a dominant and trusted player in the global surgical instrument tracking systems landscape.

