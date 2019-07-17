Surgical Imaging Market Growth Soaring At 4.3% CAGR to Reach $1,496 Million by 2026

Big Market Research has added a report on the surgical imaging market. According to the report, the global surgical imaging market is anticipated to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report offers market definition and scope, key findings, top investment pockets, and top winning strategies in the industry for the forecast period. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive analysis of changing industry dynamics, key market players, competitive landscape, and key segments in the Surgical Imaging Market. The research thoroughly studies the key market players along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market for the forecast period. Additionally, it provides insights on Porter's Five Forces analysis, which explains the potency of consumers and dealers operating in the surgical imaging industry. Moreover, the report is a helpful source of data for investors, market players, stockholders, and new market players to formulate unique strategies for growth and take significant steps to obtain a dominant position in the global market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global surgical imaging market. The market is categorized based on modality type, technology, application, and region. Based on modality type, the report classifies the market into mobile c-arms, mini c-arms, and others. With respect to technology, the report categorizes the market into image intensifier c-arms and flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms). Based on application, the report divides the market divided into orthopedic & trauma surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular, general surgery, and other surgeries. Regionally, the market is explored across Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA). In addition, countries from each region are studied in the report. The report offers a detailed analysis on market forecasts for each region for the forecast period.

The report discusses the factors driving the growth of the global surgical imaging market. The key drivers include increase in number of minimally invasive surgical procedures across geographies with surge in popularity of flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms), rise in number of hybrid operating rooms. Additionally, rise in demand for integrated imaging systems and technological development in surgical imaging systems such as new launch of O-arms n G-arms further contribute toward the market growth.

The report is prepared on the basis of in-depth analysis of the market by the professionals. Additionally, it offers insights that are helpful for market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders to gain a competitive edge and sustain a leading position in the global surgical imaging industry.

The research presents an in-depth study of leading market players active in the surgical imaging sector. Furthermore, the study offers recent developments of the major players in the market. Additionally, comprehensive analysis of market share and growth rate of each application is offered for the forecast period.

List of key players profiled in the report are GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), GENORAY Co., Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc., SHIMADZU Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc. and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

