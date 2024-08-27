Surgery Hero wins prestigious NIHR grant to fund long-term study for patients undergoing hip and knee replacement surgery

LONDON , Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgery Hero, a leading digital health company, today announces that it has been awarded a research grant of £700,000 from the prestigious National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

The grant will fund a landmark three-year, multi-centre, randomised controlled trial (RCT) to rigorously assess the efficacy of Surgery Hero, an innovative digital surgery clinic, on improving long-term outcomes in patients undergoing elective hip or knee replacement.

This study will provide valuable insights into the potential of digital interventions to enhance recovery and quality of life for patients undergoing major surgeries. The trial's findings, anticipated Q3 2027, will contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting digital prehabilitation and rehabilitation as effective means of improving surgical outcomes.

Surgery Hero offers comprehensive support to individuals preparing for and recovering from surgery, allowing them to manage their health digitally from the comfort of their homes. The platform combines evidence-based guidance, personalised health coaching, and a wealth of digital resources to enhance patient outcomes and overall experience.

"This important grant from NIHR underscores the growing recognition of digital solutions in transforming patient care," said Dr Matthew Beatty, CEO of Surgery Hero. "The trial represents a critical step in the validation of the clinical benefits of incorporating Surgery Hero into perioperative pathways and we believe will demonstrate its significant value in supporting patients through complex surgical journeys. We are committed to advancing patient care through innovative technologies and we look forward to continuing to support the NHS in its efforts to tackle the elective surgery backlog."

For more information about the trial and Surgery Hero, please contact: www.surgeryhero.com

About Surgery Hero:

Surgery Hero is a digital health company dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes through innovative digital solutions. Our product provides comprehensive support for patients undergoing surgery, helping them to prepare, recover, and thrive in their surgical journeys.

About NIHR:

The mission of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research. We do this by:

Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care;

Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services;

Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research;

Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges;

Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;

Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries.

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low-and middle-income countries is principally funded through UK international development funding from the UK government.