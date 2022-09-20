Surge In The Healthcare Spending is Escalating the market of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices Globally | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market was valued around USD 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Portability (Trolley based devices and Handheld devices); Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Musculoskeletal, and Others); Type (Diagnostics and Therapeutics); End-users(Hospitals, Clinics, and Others); Region/Country.



The Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market. The Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Diagnostic ultrasound, also called sonography or diagnostic medical sonography, is an imaging method that uses sound waves to produce images of structures within the body. The images can provide valuable information for diagnosing and directing treatment for a variety of diseases and conditions. Point-of-care ultrasound refers to the practice of trained medical professionals using ultrasound to diagnose problems wherever a patient is being treated. The increasing demand for the portable and accurate from emergency departments for the fast diagnosis and treatment. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases attributes to the surging demand for better and more portable medical devices. Additionally, the increased prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders due to improper nutrition is also a significant factor contributing to the global market.

The global point-of-care ultrasound device market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on portability, the market is bifurcated into Trolley based devices and Handheld devices. Handheld devices are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with technological advancements owing to the development of handheld devices. Furthermore, the features like affordability and portability contribute to the significant market share of the segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, musculoskeletal, and others. Among them, in 2020, obstetrics & gynecology had a significant market share in the POCUS market. The reasons for the market growth are to diagnose the risk for pregnancy complications and to save the life of the mother and the neonatal. However, the musculoskeletal segment is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period. The increasing number of injuries and accidents is one of the major drivers of the market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and improper nutrition are other reasons for the growth of the musculoskeletal segment in foreseeable future.

Based on types, the point-of-care ultrasound device market has been bifurcated into diagnostics and therapeutics. In 2020, the diagnostics segment witnessed significant growth owing to the increasing number of diagnostic centers, globally. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as nephrolithiasis and cardiovascular diseases contributes to the significant market share of the diagnostic segments in 2020. However, in the projected future the therapeutic segment is expected to witness significant growth. Some therapeutic procedures include punctures, thoracentesis, paracentesis, aspirations, placement of various medical tools within the body (such as tubes), and foreign body removal from the body contribute in the significant market share of the POCUS.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Among these, the hospital segment is predicted to have a major market share in the forecast period. Hospitals complement and amplify the effectiveness of many other parts of the health system, providing continuous availability of services for acute and complex conditions. Furthermore, the increasing number of surgeries in hospitals contributes to the development of the market.

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the point-of-care ultrasound device industry, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. During the forecast period, North America is expected to have a higher CAGR due to higher investment in the healthcare infrastructure and more acceptability towards the adoption and integration of advanced technology in medical facilities. Furthermore, increased awareness about better health and increasing investments in health insurance contributes to the market in the along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases positively drives the market.

The major players targeting the market include

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Chembio Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech plc

Instrumentation Laboratory (a Werfen Company).

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market?

Which factors are influencing the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market size 2020 USD 2 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Witness Highest CAGR in the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Device Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and South Korea Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories,Siemens Healthineers AG,Quidel Corporation,F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.,Danaher Corporation,Becton Dickinson and Company,Chembio Diagnostics,EKF Diagnostics,Trinity Biotech plc.Instrumentation Laboratory (a Werfen Company) Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Portability; By Application; By Type; By End-users; By Region/Country



