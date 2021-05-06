Surge in Demand from Healthcare Industry Driving Surface Disinfectants Sales: FMI

Rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of consuming untreated water drives the surface disinfectant market

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surface disinfectant market is experiencing a huge surge in demand due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Rising number of patients getting hospitalized in emergency clinics and diagnostic centers has been fuelling the demand for surface disinfectants.

The surface disinfectant market is expected to follow a positive growth trajectory for the forecast period of 2021-2031. Panic purchasing of hand sanitizers and other disinfectants during lockdown led to uneven demand and increase in surface disinfectant market sales, evaluated ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to UNICEF, worldwide nearly 2 billion patients and healthcare workers are at higher risk of infection due to lack of water. Sanitization requirements and wastewater purification using disinfectants can offer required solution. This will increase the demand for surface disinfectants.

"Surging demand for surface disinfectants in hospitals and other healthcare systems to curb the risk of hospital acquired infections provides a positive environment for surface disinfectant market growth," remarks the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 250 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1177

Key Takeaways

The U.S. is predicted to be most lucrative market for surface disinfectant as consumers continue showcasing increasing healthcare spending.

Rising prevalence of highly infectious and chronic diseases in Germany is assisting in expansion of surface disinfectant market.

is assisting in expansion of surface disinfectant market. Government initiatives aimed at making quality healthcare better accessible will create opportunities for the market growth in India .

. Demand for surface disinfectants surged in China due to outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak. With new researches indicating the high effectiveness of hand sanitizers towards slowing the spread of virus, the demand is expected to soar during the forecast period.

due to outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak. With new researches indicating the high effectiveness of hand sanitizers towards slowing the spread of virus, the demand is expected to soar during the forecast period. Liquid surface disinfectants are expected to account for 56.5% of global surface disinfectant revenue share.

Prominent Drivers

Growing attentiveness towards hygiene and prevention of infectious diseases is expected to aid the surface disinfectant market growth.

Rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections boosts the surface disinfectant market sales.

Escalating use of surface disinfectant in water treatment plant and other water purification processes will enhance the surface disinfectant sales.

Key Restraints

Adoption of alternate mode of disinfection like Pre-sterilization, UV radiation for medical instruments hampers the market growth.

Harmful effects associated with application of surface disinfectant and lack of effectiveness restricts the market growth.

Insufficient knowledge regarding the usage and composition of chemical agents negatively affects the market demand.

Discover more about the surface disinfectants market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1177

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in surface disinfectant market include 3M Company, Ecolab, Clariant International DuPont, BASF SE, Lonza Group, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Paul Hartmann AG, Carrollclean, LANXESS AG, Procter & Gamble, Steris Plc., Cantel Medical Corporation, Diversey, Inc., Whiteley Corporation, Gojo Industries, Inc., Arkema, Solvay SA, Thor Group, Metrex Research, LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., Pharmax Limited, Microban, Stepan Company among others.

According to FMI, Leading players are focusing to developing sustainable, safe and efficient products. They are also working towards reducing waste generation to reduce the negative environmental impact. They are also participating in strategic acquisitions to strengthen their global position. One such occurrence is the acquisition of Chemstar Corporation by Ecolab Inc. in 2019 with the aim to penetrate grocery and food retail markets.

More Insights on FMI's Surface Disinfectants Market

The latest market study on global surface disinfectant market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (high disinfectant, low level disinfectant, intermediate disinfectant), form (liquids surface disinfectant, gels disinfectant, wipes surface disinfectant, spray and foam surface disinfectant), end use (hospitals, diagnostics centers, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics, reference laboratories, critical care centers, academic and research institutes, etc) and across major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on healthcare Domain

Sanitizer Market: The global hand sanitizer market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Sterilization Wrap Market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global sterilization wrap market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across between 2017 and 2027.

Sterilization Equipment Market: The sterilization equipment market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surface-disinfectant-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/surface-disinfectant-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights