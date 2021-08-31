Support for Cryptocurrency Transactions Grows Worldwide

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last several years, the perception regarding cryptocurrencies has changed drastically. Many major corporations and financial institutions have since started to accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a viable option for payment. For example, just earlier last week, PayPal announced the launch of a new service enabling its customers in the UK to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrency with PayPal. Customers can choose from four types of cryptocurrencies—Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. By accessing their PayPal account via the website or the mobile app, they can view real-time crypto prices, access educational content to help answer commonly asked questions, and learn more about cryptocurrencies, including the opportunities and risks. "The pandemic has accelerated digital change and innovation across all aspects of our lives— including the digitization of money and greater consumer adoption of digital financial services," said Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Vice President and General Manager, Blockchain, Crypto and Digital Currencies at PayPal. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT), CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)

While many industries and governments have become more open minded about digital currencies over the last several years, obstacles remail. For example, according to a report by Yahoo Finance, China continues its crackdown on crypto mining. However, since the clampdown by the Chinese government on crypto mining began, Bitcoin miners in China have begun looking to relocate their operations to U.S. states like Texas, South Dakota and Tennessee, The Washington Post reported. And now, the U.S. has become the new hub of the Bitcoin mining market. In fact, it is the second-biggest mining destination on the planet, accounting for nearly 17% of all the world's bitcoin miners as of April 2021. That's a 151% increase from September 2020, according to CNBC.

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), transitioning to "BlockQuarry," pending name change, announced earlier last week, "the filing of the Company's financial performance data for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

"Our primary mining equipment was not installed and switched on until about two weeks before the end of Q2, so the bulk of the impact will show up in Q3 data in terms of topline numbers," commented Alonzo Pierce, president and chairman of ISW Holdings. "That said, we have significant equipment now running and just received another large delivery of miners, so we are now cooking at a pace of well over $5 million in annual revenues on a monthly basis, with substantial growth ahead over coming months. We are also proud of material gains in assets while dramatically reducing our liabilities, including derivative liabilities, as we implement our new shareholder-friendly initiative announced several months ago."

Financial Highlights for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Cash increased by over 2,600% on a 6-month basis to over $2.3 million

Total Assets increased 2,657% on a 6-month basis to over $4.9 million

Total liabilities decreased 58%, and total derivative liabilities decreased 96% to under $750k

Booked initial cryptocurrency mining revenues beginning during final weeks of quarter

Operational Highlights for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Received, installed and switched on initial equipment to begin active cryptocurrency mining operations

Entering Q3 with new partnerships, including partnership with Bitmain Technologies

Minerset now confirmed as new shareholder, with incentives built in for more mining equipment as shares gain value

Reached nearly $5 million in total assets

in total assets Reduced liabilities from derivatives by over 96% and implemented new initiatives to prevent future dilution

The three months ended June 30 represent a period of powerful growth in underlying value for the Company, driven by a large increase in assets paired with a large decrease in liabilities. The period is also meaningful because it represents the launch of active operations in cryptocurrency mining with the installation and switch-on in Pennsylvania.

However, management believes that the progress the Company has made in Q3 has been substantially more important to demonstrating tangible financial gains and the Company's capacity to drive top and bottom-line growth. This progress has been highlighted by the Company's recent partnerships with Bitmain Technologies and Minerset, which will provide for significant material gains in both mining and hosting activities.

The Company looks forward to further discussing its growing operations in its Southeastern U.S. hosting sites, including total mining capacity that could reach 5.32 EH/s once all 200+ MW are active across all pod units.

Pierce added, "We received our initial primary tranche of miners by mid-June. By June 30, we had mined only $19k. However, this was achieved with only minimal mining capacity up and running. Other minor obstacles included refitting our pods for s19's given that the pods were designed for s17's. Another 250 Avalon's arrived last week, and we are now in process of installing the remaining miners needed to reach a hashrate of 54,000 TH/s, which will produce nearly 12 BTC per month, or a little over $6 million in annual revenues at current pricing. However, that doesn't include new equipment gains on the way or our upcoming growth in hosting revenues, which should surpass $10 million per month once we fully implement the terms of our Bitmain 200 MW agreement, as recently discussed in Company communications."

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) announced earlier this year that the Company has completed the designing of a chip for simultaneous Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (Doge) mining as an addition to our current portfolio of cryptocurrency mining chip designs. The Company believes the new design will allow the Company to construct high performance cryptocurrency mining machines superior to other mining machines currently on the market. Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "The completion of the designing is a credit to our increased investment in R&D in recent years. We have made tremendous efforts to build up our R&D team and accelerate product iteration and innovation. In the future, we will focus on developing more mainstream cryptocurrency mining machines, and we are considering designing more mining chips compatible with multiple cryptocurrencies. We believe it will help increase our revenue from the cryptocurrency mining business and optimize our product offering structure along the blockchain industry value chain."

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) reported back in June new service offerings to bring reliable and 24/7 on-demand customer support to emerging fintech leaders, cryptocurrency and NFT platforms, exchanges, and wallet OEMs. The new offerings, including Support.com's HomesourcingSM Cloud Platform and Crypto ConciergeSM service, will solve customer and technical support issues and provide education around cryptocurrency and financial services, leveraging the company's proprietary security software and deep institutional knowledge to meet rising market interest and demand for crypto-based customer support services. "Big swings are the nature of fintech and crypto," says Lance Rosenzweig, CEO of Support.com. "We offer support services that can move as fast as the market."

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HVBT) reported last week that it has ordered 1,800 Antminer S19j Pro miners from Bitmain Technologies Ltd. ("Bitmain"). These new miners have an aggregate hash power of 180 Petahash per second (PH/s). HIVE is proud to reconnect with Bitmain one of the leading manufacturers in our industry and is excited to make this initial order of S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. These 1,800 miners are the first of our 2022 mining purchase program and will be delivered in 6 equal tranches of 300 miners, commencing in January 2022 through June 2022. "We are constantly upgrading our ASIC fleet to have the most efficient miners we can buy from cash flow," Frank Holmes, Executive Chairman of HIVE continued, "This purchase with Bitmain enables us to maintain our strategy to diversify the manufacturers we purchase from. Over the past year, we have been expressing our concerns about global shortages in chips and logistics delays in shipping equipment from Asia due to Covid 19. We have deep relationships Bitmain, MicroBT, and Canaan which are all top global manufacturers in our industry."

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) announced back in June that it is set to join the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28th. The Russell 2000 is a benchmark stock index comprised of 2,000 publicly-traded small-capitalization companies. The Company also recently appointed industry veteran Bernardo Schucman as the Senior Vice President of its Atlanta-based Bitcoin mining center. CleanSpark President and CEO Zachary Bradford says, "Bernardo has been consulting with the Company since we purchased ATL Data Centers. We are thrilled to officially welcome him and his wealth of experience to lead our Atlanta mining team as we continue to grow rapidly, profitably and as efficiently as possible. CleanSpark succeeded in its bid to purchase ATL last December because of CleanSpark's proven track record in energy, which is the backbone of cryptocurrency mining. We also shared a common belief with Bernardo on the importance of renewable and carbon free energy sources to support the future of the blockchain. Bernardo's impressive background and industry expertise will be an asset to the Company."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For isw holdings inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated four thousand dollars by meridian ventures. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com