Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market worth $45.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market by Component (Hardware (Barcode and Barcode Scanners, and RFID Tags and Readers), Software, and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market size is projected to grow from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 45.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include the increasing adoption of barcodes and RFID related technologies along with advancement in AI logistical distribution systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market"

508 – Tables

48 – Figures

341 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=190997554

Among hardware, Barcodes and barcode scanners to capture a higher market share

Barcodes are used in encoding information related to a product, such as serial numbers, product numbers, and batch numbers. Every product is labeled with a unique barcode. These barcodes enable manufacturers to track and identify products, enhance and optimize the receiving, packing, shipping, and delivery processes, as well as track transport providers, retailers, and hospitals. As the product reaches the destination, a quick scan of the barcode allows instant and automatic reconciliation of the order, and hence, plays an important role in SCM. Advantages of barcodes, such as improved accuracy and speed, low operational and administrative expenses, reduced capital expenditure, enhanced inventory management, product management, and monitoring, are witnessing an increase in popularity and encouraging the adoption of barcodes and barcode scanners across several industries, such as manufacturing, FMCG, retail, and eCommerce.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=190997554

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increased shift of Asia Pacific enterprises toward leaner and agile supply chains with end-to-end visibility by the adoption of the latest technologies is also one of the biggest drivers of SCM software and services in the region. Increasing number of SME vendors across Asia Pacific region, along with advancement in technology across India, China, Japan and Australia is contributing to the growth of this region.

The report includes the study of the key players offering SCM solutions and services. It profiles Key vendors in the global Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market, including SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US), Descartes (Canada), Manhattan Associates (US), IBM (US), Logility (US), Kinaxis (Canada), Blue Yonder (US), Körber (US), Coupa (US), Epicor (US), BluJay (US), OMP (US), E2open (US), JAGGAER (US), Zycus (US), and GEP (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports

Supply Chain Analytics Market by Component, Software (Supplier Performance Analytics, Demand Analysis and Forecasting, and Inventory Analytics), Services, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/supply-chain-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/supply-chain-management.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets