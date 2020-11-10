Sunwin Series 9 green buses shuttle visitors to and from CIIE

Sunwin provides anti-COVID-19 public bus services to guests from all over the world

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked-off in Shanghai as scheduled. Faced with uncertainties and challenges brought by COVID-19, Shanghai's transportation industry has been striving to comply with the overall plan and requirements set forth by the Shanghai Municipal Party committee and the Shanghai Municipal government aiming for smooth traffic while preventing and controlling the spread of the pandemic. As the major means of commuting to the main exhibition center, Sunwin Series 9 intelligent buses have been comprehensively upgraded to meet COVID-19 prevention and control measures. The buses have fully integrated the UV disinfection system, face recognition and non-contact temperature measurement systems. Not only can they detect whether passengers wear masks and whether their body temperature is normal, but also transmit the data to the backend data center in real-time, thereby playing an important role in the public transportation pandemic prevention and control network.