Sungrow to Provide Penso Power and BW ESS with 260MWh Battery Storage in the UK

Sungrow will supply Penso Power and BW ESS with utility storage equipment for the first BESS Project within a broader pipeline at Bramley in Hampshire (England). The project will contribute significantly towards UK energy security and the resilience of the electricity system.

MUNICH, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the international battery storage manufacturer, will supply Penso Power and BW ESS with the equipment for the fully consented 100 MW / 260 MWh project in Bramley, Hampshire. This is another energy storage system (ESS) collaboration between Sungrow and Penso Power, with Sungrow recognised as a forerunner in the industry.

Bramley is an important project in Penso Power and BW ESS's development partnership and is expected to play a significant role in supporting UK energy security and ensuring the resilience of the electricity system. Once operational in 2024, it is set to participate in grid balancing and ancillary services and wholesale energy trading, essential to the grid's security.

Sungrow will supply the project with the latest PowerTitan 2.0 liquid cooled energy storage system, in which the power conversion system and battery are integrated into one 20Ft container. A key benefit of choosing Sungrow as a supplier is the optimised CAPEX and OPEX cost.

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow said:

"As an industry leader in utility storage, Sungrow welcomes the opportunity to work with Penso Power and BW ESS on this important energy project for the UK. We previously collaborated with Penso Power on their 100 MW Minety battery energy storage system in 2019 and are proud to supply the new Bramley project - the first of several projects with 260MWh battery storage in the UK. We look forward to collaborating further with Penso Power on their global project pipeline, including Australia and Italy."

Penso Power develops, deploys, owns, and operates grid-scale battery energy storage projects to support energy security and the energy transition. Penso Power and BW ESS announced a joint venture agreement in October 2021 that will see BW commit capital to fund the build-out of Penso Power's project pipeline with Sungrow as a preferred supplier. Bramley is the first scheme to be built by the Penso Power/BW ESS joint venture.

Richard Thwaites, CEO of Penso Power commented:

"Penso Power is pleased to be working with Sungrow on this important project. We consider Sungrow to be a technology leader in the energy storage field and we have been particularly impressed by the Sungrow energy storage product and the advantages that it offers."

Sungrow is a pioneering company that entered the energy storage market early on and has achieved top rankings, being recognized as the number one global shipment provider of energy storage systems for seven consecutive years among Chinese companies. The company has also received notable recognition for its contributions to the industry, as it has been awarded the world's first iF Design Award in the utility-scale energy storage system category for its innovative product, PowerTitan. As of now, Sungrow has contracted a total of nine Gigawatt hours of orders globally for the PowerTitan system, which is a testament to its success and credibility in the industry.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognised floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Penso Power

Penso Power (www.pensopower.com ) develops, deploys, owns, and operates grid scale battery energy storage projects to support energy security and the energy transition. Penso developed the Minety battery storage scheme in Wiltshire, England. When it entered operation in 2021, it was Europe's largest operational battery storage project, initially 100MW / 136MWh with plans to extend to 150MW / 266MWh.

About BW ESS

BW ESS is a leading investment platform in the battery energy storage systems (BESS) space, with a significant portfolio of projects in the United Kingdom and Sweden, with an investment focus that also spans Europe, Australia, and the United States. The company is part of BW Group, which is a global energy and maritime company involved in shipping, floating infrastructure, deepwater oil & gas production, and new sustainable technologies.

