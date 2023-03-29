Sungrow Teams up with Midsummer UK and Midsummer Ireland to Conquer the Residential Market

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, is excited to announce its new partnership with Midsummer UK and Midsummer Ireland, a renowned wholesaler of solar products in the market. The partnership aims to offer Residential and Commercial customers in the UK and Ireland a comprehensive range of products that are both reliable and cost-effective. Sungrow will supply PV and Hybrid inverters, Residential Batteries, and EV Chargers to complete Midsummer's portfolio.

Sungrow Teams up with Midsummer UK and Midsummer Ireland

As the government continues to prioritise the growth of renewable energy, the demand for solar installations has surged. This has created a need for high-quality, efficient, and affordable solar solutions for homeowners, which is where the partnership between Sungrow and Midsummer comes in.

Sungrow brings its extensive expertise in inverter technology, along with a proven track record of providing reliable and efficient products, to the partnership. This includes its latest Residential solution, consisting of 1-phase Hybrid, Battery and a 7 kW EV Charger, which is designed to maximise self-consumption and minimise system costs.

Midsummer, on the other hand, brings its strong distribution network, customer-centric approach, and extensive knowledge of the market to the partnership. The company has a reputation for delivering high-quality solar products and is therefore, an ideal partner for Sungrow's solutions.

"We're incredibly excited to be launching Sungrow residential storage and commercial inverters into the UK market at a time when demand is rocketing, and supply is struggling to keep up. The technical capabilities of the Sungrow products put them right up there – 16A input current, huge DC oversizing, 6kW battery charge/discharge, 40V start-up voltage - all packaged up in a simple product range at highly competitive prices. Sungrow ticks a huge number of boxes that the market is crying out for, and with our expertise in pre-sales design and nationwide deliveries, we can't wait to see many happy homeowners this year," says Tom Livesey, Purchasing Director at Midsummer UK.

Mario Pollak, Distribution Manager for the UK and Ireland at Sungrow Europe adds: "We are thrilled to partner with Midsummer to bring our products to the UK and Irish markets. Together, we can provide homeowners with reliable and efficient solar solutions that will help them reduce their energy bills and contribute to a greener future."

Midsummer Ireland is also looking forward to the partnership: "Midsummer Ireland is delighted to welcome Sungrow to our range! Their dedication to R&D, support, consistent communication, and proven track record as 'the world's most bankable inverter brand' has made it an easy choice to bring on board. Irish customers expect great quality products, backed up with a solid warranty, and straightforward installation and commissioning. We're confident that Sungrow products will meet the needs of our clients, and is a brand that Midsummer is proud to promote."

The partnership between Sungrow and Midsummer will enable more households to adopt solar energy, contributing to the country's ambitious renewable energy goals. Both companies are committed to offering high-quality products and excellent customer service, and this partnership is a testament to their shared values.

About Midsummer

Midsummer is one of the fastest growing distributors of renewable energy systems, products and cutting-edge solar design software. Their aim is to educate and enable as many people as possible to harness, store and intelligently use renewable energy, including Solar PV, battery systems, EV chargers, off-grid backup and heating products.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting https://uk.sungrowpower.com/.

