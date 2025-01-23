The largest PV rooftop plant in the Nordics has been completed with 24.000 panels spanning 100,000 sqm.

The project feeds the DSV's 175,000 sqm logistic center in Landskrona, Sweden , with renewable energy.

, with renewable energy. The project utilizes 34 units of Sungrow's SG350HX string inverter.

LANDSKRONA, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce its involvement in the largest rooftop PV installation in the Nordics. Built on the 175,000 sqm DSV logistics center in Landskrona, 24,000 solar panels spanning 100,000 sqm will generate 14 MWdc to power the entire facility and one of the region's biggest cooling warehouses.

Sungrow Supports Nordics’ Largest PV Rooftop Installation

The solar project is powered by Sungrow's string inverters, including 34 units of the SG350HX three-phase string inverter and 20 units of SG250HX. The SG350HX will deliver a maximum output of 352 kW and accommodate high-power modules with currents up to 20A per string, featuring 16 MPPTs and 99% efficiency. The system also incorporates grid support capabilities, safety functions including real-time insulation monitoring, and meets IP66/C5 ratings for environmental protection.

The project, installed by Brion, and supplied by Krannich - a globally respected supplier of renewables - demonstrates a landmark achievement in sustainable energy production. It sets a new benchmark for commercial solar projects in the Nordic region.

"We're incredibly proud to have completed the largest rooftop solar installation in the Nordic countries Our team at Brion took charge of the entire installation, working to a tight schedule and delivering a high quality job. This is a great example of our commitment to providing smart and scalable energy solutions," said Mr. Fredrik Davidsson, Regionschef Syd at Brion.

Mr. Tobias Andersson, Key Account Manager at Krannich, stated: "We supplied the inverters for this project. Working with Sungrow means that installers have access to the first-class support that is so important for a project of this size."

Mr. Raphael Henkel, Regional Manager of Sungrow for Sweden and Finland, commented: "We are extremely proud that our innovative solutions were chosen for this milestone project. Sungrow's mission, Clean power for all, is perfectly aligned with projects as this one that bridges the road to a sustainable future."

Rooftop projects such as this demonstrate Sungrow's unique technical leadership in groundbreaking renewable energy installations, helping customers move closer towards their own net zero commitments, whilst advancing the energy transition at both domestic and global levels.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604460/Sungrow_Landskrona_Rooftop_PV__9.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg