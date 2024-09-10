Sungrow Solutions Support the Project in Greece for Clean Water Production

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announced that its products and solutions were chosen to equip a PV project on the Greek island of Kimolos, constructed for the Municipality of Kimolos by Zillion EPC. The project provides sustainable energy, supporting among others the production of clean water via the desalination of seawater for the needs of the inhabitants and numerous visitors of the island.

The 100kWp photovoltaic system in Kimolos is installed near the new desalination unit of the Municipality of Kimolos with a capacity of 220 m3/day, (average consumption of water per person is 0.1440 m3/day*) and connects to the low voltage network of the grid, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the station. The project consists of 238 units of 420W PV modules. As the environmental conditions in Kimolos can be quite harsh, including gusting winds, high temperatures, high levels of humidity, and a salty environment, Zillion opted for Sungrow's SG50CX-P2 string inverters, renowned for their efficiency and reliability. These inverters are compatible with high-power modules (+500Wp) and have smart O&M functions, while they have a robust design certified with IP66 protection and C5 anti-corrosion level. For the communication of the system, the COM100E smart communication box by Sungrow was chosen, providing flexible, reliable and easy operation, along with a high level of protection due to the IP66 design. The products have been delivered via Krannich Solar Greece, Sungrow's official distributor.

Kimolos lies on the southwest of the island group of Cyclades with a distance of approximately 85 nautical miles to the southeast of Piraeus, the biggest port of Greece. With an area of 34.4 square kilometers, according to the latest census (2021), just over 810 inhabitants live there, a number that increases to many thousands during the summer period, as this beautiful destination attracts tourists from all over the world.

The increased number of people, in combination with climate change, poses a significant challenge for the water supply to the island, especially during the summer months. One solution is the desalination of seawater, a well-known, but also energy-intensive practice that is deployed to address water scarcity globally. Almost one-fifth of the world's population lives in areas of water scarcity. It is predicted that many regions in the EU – especially, southern European Member States - will face severe water scarcity by 2050, when water demand is expected to increase by up to 30%**. Desalination can significantly alleviate this problem, while the use of clean energy for this process can provide a sustainable solution.

"Implementing this project was a true challenge for us, primarily due to its geographical location and the difficulties in connecting with the mainland during the winter when the construction took place. Additionally, the specific positioning required for the panels demanded careful planning," said Mr. Vasileios Ziogos, Founder and Head Engineer of Zillion. "Nevertheless, the uniqueness of the project and its purpose inspired us to proceed with dedication and determination. By selecting equipment of exceptional quality and reliability, we are confident in its excellent and seamless operation."

"As Sungrow continues to expand its footprint in Greece, we are proud to support projects like the Kimolos PV installation, which directly contribute to the sustainability and resilience of local communities," said Mr. Dimitrios Galanos, Sungrow Country Manager Greece and Cyprus. "Providing reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions for this project, we're not only helping to meet the energy demands of the water desalination facility but also paving the way for a greener future. At Sungrow, we are committed to delivering exceptional service and advanced technology to enable a more sustainable world."

* European Environment Agency:

https://www.eea.europa.eu/signals-archived/signals-2018-content-list/articles/water-use-in-europe-2014

**EU Blue Economy Observatory:

https://blue-economy-observatory.ec.europa.eu/eu-blue-economy-sectors/desalination_en

