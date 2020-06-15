Sungrow Smart Energy Virtual Show: a bulk of the latest innovations shine in the marketplace

The fully-immersive virtual booth keeps everybody safe and healthy given the current coronavirus situation. While the intriguing part of the virtual show is not only the distinctive booth design but a dozen of the latest competitive PV and energy storage product portfolios for utility-scale, commercial and residential applications, Which garnered global unique views of over 10,000 on the first day.

Optimized for utility-scale PV plants, Sungrow is debuting comprehensive solutions ranging from 125kW to 6.25MW, for instance, the SG6250HV-MV turnkey solution, a brand-new 1500V multi-MPPT string inverter SG125HX that is compatible with over 500Wp bifacial modules, the world's most powerful 1500V string inverter SG250HX and its medium-voltage turnkey station MVS6750-LV which is preassembled for easy O&M.

Featured commercial inverters ranging from 33kW to 110kW and residential inverters available from 2kW to 20kW tailored to distributed generation markets are another eye-catching due to the compact design, high productivities and multiple demand satisfied.

Among others, participants can check out Sungrow all-in-one energy storage systems such as a "3MW-1 Hour" system for utility-scale applications and a "50kW-3 Hour" system for commercial projects, which are fully integrated and of high efficiency and safety.

Outlook from professionals, benefiting your business

Drawing on experience gleaned from both fields of solar and energy storage, an unprecedented lineup of speakers gives impactful insights for participants.

Brittney Elzarei, Policy Manager from EASE (European Association for the Storage of Energy), shared the latest ESS policies in the key European markets and changes amid coronavirus on June 15th, indicating that we can expect strong impetus of energy storage development in Europe as it's a special drive of the local decarbonization and energy transition.

The Europe market outlook 2020-2024 to be presented by Raffaele Rossi, Policy Analyst at SPE (SolarPower Europe) on June 19th is believed to show in-depth guidance for the foreseeable future.

In addition, Sungrow technical and service team is giving expertise on the latest innovations and specific trainings for installers and distributors.

"It is a pleasure to join this remarkable smart energy virtual show, where I can explore key highlights of cutting-edge new products aired exclusively. I've also gained reliable and practical insights from speakers and networking slots without restrictions," commented a participant at the virtual show.

Technical innovations never settle

"We keep exploring on technical innovations and are delighted to roll out the latest PV and ESS solutions in this spectacular way. Indeed, the virtual show illustrates our features and embodies more perspectives from our partners which all participants can reap a lot," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow.

Being a leading player with over 100GW deployed around the globe, Sungrow is dedicated to the sustainable development and joined RE100 to affirm the commitment to source 100% renewable electricity by 2028. Sungrow, with 100% bankability, is poised to usher in a new prospect of accelerating its steps in fulfilling its mission of "Clean power for all".

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 100 GW installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

