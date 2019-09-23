Sungrow signs long-term framework agreement with Solarpack to supply inverters up to 400 MVA

Under the agreement, Sungrow will provide 1500 Vdc 6.25 MW turnkey solution, including central inverter SG3125HV, medium voltage transformer, switchgear, and other related auxiliary equipment. Featuring a high DC/AC ratio up to 1.5, simplified transportation and installation as well as quick O&M, the solution can significantly minimize LCOE. Inclusive of a high protection level and smart forced air-cooling technology, the 6.25 MW turnkey solution can perform efficiently and stably even in harsh environments, making it the ideal match for the plant.

As a globally operating company headquartered in Spain, Solarpack specializes in solar PV in Spain and abroad.

Sungrow Iberica's Managing Director, Javier Izcue Elizalde, said: "We find it very rewarding to work for one of the first solar PV developers and independent power producers in Spain in the form of a long-term strategic partnership. This agreement endorses the confidence the market has in Sungrow and demonstrates that we can solve complex tasks in close cooperation with our partners." This milestone agreement will build a solid basis for developing an ever-growing project pipeline, including early phase studies, engineering, construction as well as commissioning.

With the industry-leading technical, sales and after-sale service team, Sungrow is expanding the footprint across six continents. Early this year, Sungrow secured a 400 MW project in Spain and Chile.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Solarpack

Founded in 2005, Solarpack specializes in the development, financing, construction, operation and management of utility scale solar photovoltaic power plants. With a steady presence in fast-growing markets such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa, the company is one of the first pure solar PV developers and IPPs in Spain. Solarpack began trading on the Spanish stock exchanges in December 2018.

