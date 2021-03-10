Sungrow provides inverters to EnBW's 187 MW PV plant - The largest subsidy-free Solar Park in Germany

The project "Weesow-Willmersdorf" has received 42 units of Sungrow's SG3125HV central inverter solutions and 21 units of 7.2MVA medium voltage skids including transformers and switch gears. The product solutions well meet the strict German norms and enable ease of maintenance as well as long-term cost savings. The inverters are prefabricated with inputs for DC-coupled storage solutions which could be added at a later stage.

The site has a planned operational life of 40 years. It is expected to supply electricity to 50,000 households and reduce 129,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually. Based on the PPA method, the German utility EnBW realized the project without state funding and plans to market the electricity generated at the park itself.

"Sungrow's customized solution has made a significant contribution to make this project a reality," said Stefan Lederer, Project Manager at EnBW AG.

Robert von Wahl, Key Account Manager of Sungrow Germany said, "We are very happy to be part of this project with EnBW. EnBW's choice to use Sungrow inverters for this very important project shows the trust the German market has in Sungrow and its high quality and state-of-the-art products."

Sungrow entered the German market 10 years ago and established a comprehensive local team offering industry-leading sales, technical support, after-sales service. With the unsubsidized market taking another step forward in Germany, Sungrow keeps increasing involvements in decarbonization actions to meet local renewable targets.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

