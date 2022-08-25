Sungrow Launches the Comprehensive Solar plus Storage Solutions for Africa during the Solar Show Africa, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier for renewables, rolls out its comprehensive Solar plus Storage solutions for Africa Market during the Solar Show Africa, 2022, which brings the latest innovations to the forefront, and reconfirms its dedication to navigating South Africa's energy transition with renewables.

Sungrow on the Solar Show Africa 2022

Placing South Africa as a strategically important market, Sungrow made a high-profile presence in this show by bringing its comprehensive solar plus storage solutions for utility-scale, commercial& industrial and residential applications. The newly-launched ultra-powerful SG350HX string inverter and 1+X modular inverter will lead the development of the next-generation large-scale solar plants. To make a perfect match with powerful inverters, Sungrow also launches the industry-leading Liquid-Cooled energy storage systems: PowerTitan and PowerStack, which guarantee the plant's safety and reliability with innovative liquid-cooled technologies and improve power yield and lower LCOS with highly-integrated design and cluster-level refined energy management.

Recently, the power crisis and surging electricity bills drive South Africans to install small-scale solar systems for living and business purposes. To meet these booming demands, Sungrow also brings them the updated commercial series SG125CX inverter, which will improve power yield, simplify installation and O&M and ensure safe lifetime work. Sungrow's residential solutions also catch great attention. The perfect combination of hybrid inverter plus batteries will provide a flexible, durable and safe power supply for local residents. The innovative and comprehensive product portfolio attracts consults from influential RE players such as ACWA, Solareff, SOLA Group, Terra Firma and PowerChina etc.

"We hold great expectations for South Africa's renewable energy development. Driven by the restart of REIPPP, more private investments will flow into grid-connected RE generation and more utility-scale projects will come online. Increasing demand from people and small businesses will also lead to a strong growth of the C&I and residential sectors, either in PV inverter or storage systems. The comprehensive solar plus storage solutions demonstrated on this show will satisfy various demands well", said Phyllis Yang, Director of Sungrow Southern Africa region.

Since establishing the South African branch in 2017, Sungrow has shipped over 700MW inverters to the South African region. It delivered several prestigious projects in this region such as the Golomoti BESS project, which won the "Utility-Scale Solar Project of the Year" Award by the Africa Solar Industry Association, and Africa's largest C&I solar project etc. Sungrow is expanding the local sales and service team, building deeper partnerships with influential EPCs and investors and spreading its solutions through major local distributors. Dedicated efforts in this market will help navigate this region's energy transition and diversify its energy supply.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.

