Sungrow Expands Contribution to Low-carbon Future in Spain with Latest Product Portfolio Introduced at Genera 2022

Residential solutions for emerging solar rooftops

As Spain's rooftop solar increases, Sungrow introduced its residential hybrid solutions made up of a residential hybrid inverter, either 1-phase or 3-phase, and its own battery storage system during the exhibition. Sungrow's single-phase series (SHRS) will be rated at 3 kW and 6 kW, while the three-phase series (SHRT) will be rated at 5-10 kW. Both solutions stand out for being compact and streamlining installation. The level integrated into the wall bracket and the plug & play external connectors reduce and facilitate the installation time.

In addition, the wide voltage range and the low starting voltage mean that the inverter operates longer during the day, together with the high efficiency of the product, contributing to a high yield for the solar system. This equipment has a 10-year warranty.

In terms of the battery, the new Sungrow SBR, with a modular design, is composed of three to eight battery modules and its power range reaches from 9.6 kWh to 25.6 kWh. Due to its plug & play design, the practical handles of each module and wireless features allow one person to complete installation.

In addition to the hybrid solutions, Sungrow exhibited its 1-phase and 3-phase residential solutions (SGRS, SGRT) rated at 2-6 kW and 5-20 kW respectively. These inverters are embedded with PID Recovery technology to minimize the polarization of the modules, an AFCI protection system and the WiNet dongle which combines Ethernet and WiFi in a single port. This communication device provides plant information every 10 seconds. The single-phase series has a convenient LED display to monitor daily performance, AC power, or inverter status.

Advanced commercial solutions

Designed for commercial applications, the Sungrow SG125CX is a new addition to the Sungrow Commercial Extreme series. As a result of its 12 MPPTs, it allows greater flexibility and therefore a better yield. With 15A per string in DC, this new inverter is compatible with high current PV modules.

The SG125CX stands out for its patented movable sealing plate. This patented feature greatly facilitates the installation of AC wiring; thus, reducing the operation time and significantly improving on-site installation efficiency. In addition, the meter can be connected directly to the inverter for installations with SG125CX.

The SG125CX is also equipped with advanced AFCI 2.0 and IV curve analysis functions. The AFCI 2.0 system analyzes the signal and its energy to detect arcs with 99.9% accuracy. The accuracy of the new IV curve scanning reaches 95% and can analyze up to 17 different types of power plant issues.

SG350HX for utility-scale installations

Spain, dominated by the ground-mounted utility-scale market, is the largest subsidy-free PPA PV market in Europe. The latest Sungrow 1500V string inverter SG350HX is optimized to utility-scale installations, further minimizing LCOE and streamlining O&M for power plants.

The SG350HX won the 2021 PV Magazine Award in the inverter category, featuring a maximum output power of 352 kW -- redefining high powered string inverters. It is highly compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm large-format high-efficiency bifacial modules. In addition, it supports a single block design as large as 8.96 MW for the European market and supports a high DC/AC ratio of up to 1.8, an ideal solution for higher yields. With unparalleled features and innovations, it guarantees an incomparable return on investment for stakeholders while ensuring compatibility and safety.

Spain's 2050 objective for national climate neutrality calls for renewables to provide 100% of electricity and 97% of the total energy mix. The country's energy policies are centered on massive deployment of renewable energy, energy efficiency, electrification and more.

Since entering the PV market in Spain a decade ago, Sungrow has established a comprehensive local team offering sales, technical support and after-sales service. Landmark projects the Company supplied include a 400 MW project spanning six provinces throughout the country. Sungrow is poised to provide more products and services to help Spain navigate its path toward a clean and efficient energy system and a net zero future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841397/Sungrow_Booth_at_Genera_Expo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd