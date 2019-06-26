Sungrow Bags Supply Contract with Smart Power for a 30MW/30MWh Energy Storage Project in Germany

The project consists of three units with a capacity of 10MW/10MWh each. The technical challenges involved with a rigid and complex grid code in Germany were successfully met by Sungrow's highly integrated energy storage system operating in accordance with local demands. The system, with an advanced Power Control System (PCS) and a robust lithium battery features a compact and resilient design ensuring the stability of the grid while at the same time enhancing the overall project benefits through frequency regulation and energy shifting.

The renowned Germany-based renewable energy company, Smart Power acts as a consortium involved in the project. "We started the partnership with Sungrow two years ago and were convinced by its professionalism and flexibility in face of diverse requirements. We value Sungrow's proven 22-year track record in the energy storage industry and look forward to collaborating on more ventures in the near future," said Ulrich Bürger, CTO of Smart Power.

"We are delighted to join hands again with Smart Power to supply cutting-edge energy storage solutions. This project represents a continued commitment for international energy storage partners and customers," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division.

Sungrow is dedicated to becoming a key contributor in the energy storage market as the marketplace sets to proliferate in the years to come. "With a comprehensive product portfolio, an established service team and particular focus on technical innovation, Sungrow holds a standout performance in the energy storage sector with 720 applications installed worldwide by the end of 2018," Wu added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 82 GW installed worldwide as of March 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/929260/16MW_8_5MWh_Frequency_Regulation_ESS_Project_Between_Smart_Power_and_Sungrow.jpg

Related Links

http://www.sungrowpower.com



SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd