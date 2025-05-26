Sungrow and Globeleq Sign Term Sheet for the Red Sands BESS - Africa's Largest Standalone Battery Energy Storage System

MUNICH, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage provider, and Globeleq, a leading independent power producer in Africa, are pleased to announce the signing of BESS supply and a 15-year long term service term sheet for the 153MW / 612MWh Red Sands BESS project in South Africa.

Signing Ceremony of Red Sands BESS Term Sheet

The Red Sands BESS project is part of South Africa's inaugural Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP) and is located in the Northern Cape, about 100km southeast of Upington. It will be the largest standalone battery energy storage system in Africa.

Red Sands BESS will use approximately 5 hectares (12 acres) and will connect to the grid through the Eskom Garona substation. The project is strategically positioned to support South Africa's power system by delivering critical services such as load shifting and grid stabilization, facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources, and addressing ongoing energy supply challenges.

Under the signed term sheet, Sungrow will supply its state-of-the-art PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage system and will provide comprehensive Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services under a 15-year contract with Globeleq's Red Sands BESS project, ensuring long-term reliability, efficiency, and optimal project performance.

The Red Sands BESS project is expected to reach financial close in 2025 and will begin operations in 2027.

Paolo de Michelis Globeleq's Head of Renewables said, "We are excited to sign the Supply and 15-year Long Term Service Agreement term sheets with Sungrow for our 153MW/612MWh Red Sands BESS project in South Africa, the largest stand-alone battery energy storage project in Sub-Saharan Africa to date. Developing BESS projects involves navigating complex challenges and requires a strategic long-term commitment from all project partners to ensure the project's success. Sungrow's track record in South Africa, high-quality technology and competitiveness will be instrumental in overcoming these challenges and delivering a reliable project and stable grid."

About Globeleq

Globeleq, which is owned 70% by British International Investment and 30% by Norfund, is the leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating 1,794 MW in 17 locations across 7 countries, with a further 485 MW in construction and more than 2,000 MW of power projects in development

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695975/20250526092713.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg