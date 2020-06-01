Sun King Diamonds Partners With Tecknomonster to Create Exclusive Diamond-coated Watch Case for COVID-19 Charity Auction

"The two luxury brands will auction the diamond-coated case online on June 1, 2020 , and donate proceeds to the CESVI Corona Virus Emergency Fund in Italy."

LUXEMBOURG, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun King Diamonds and Tecknomonster will auction their first-ever luxury diamond-coated watch case online on June 1, 2020. The proceeds will be donated to the CESVI Corona Virus Emergency Fund in aid of the hospital in Bergamo and elderly people in Bergamo and Milan, Italy. The public will be able to register and place bids on the Givergy platform.

The Tecknomonster-Sun King Diamonds watch case is a unique piece that can fit 12 luxury watches. It is the first handcrafted luxury attaché watch case assembled with aerospace-grade carbon fibre, single-block aluminium components, and aerospace-grade diamond coating.

The aerospace-grade adjective refers to the stringent testing of both the coating and the carbon. The Sun King Diamonds coating is made of Akzo Nobels Alumigrip 4450 with Sun King's patented diamond product mixed into. The carbon fibre is cooked in an autoclave under extreme pressure and high temperatures, while the hardware is made from supreme components, such as solid block aluminium. The same technology is used for the aerospace industry, F1 components, supercar devices, and superyachts.

"This watch case is truly hand-craftsmanship," said Michael Angenent, Director of Sun King Diamonds. "It is entirely assembled by expertized artisans, taking countless hours of detailing and manufacturing."

Sun King Diamonds and Tecknomonster created this timeless work of art to elevate luxury standards by giving back to the community during these times of need. The CESVI Fund helps the most fragile categories affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

"We're honoured to collaborate with Tecknomonster," Angenent highlighted. "Creating such a special object to help the community in Milan is truly wonderful. It gives a deeper meaning to being a Purveyor of Luxury."

About Sun King Diamonds Ltd.

Sun King® Diamond Coating has a unique aesthetic appearance that is superior to current metallic products as its heightened diamond luminescence creates multichromatic reflections. Using AkzoNobel's market leading AlumiGrip® products, Sun King® Diamond Coating can be applied with any color on almost any surface whilst ensuring the latest in aviation topcoat technology. Each coating is tailored to meet precise requirements agreed with individual clients with stringent quality assurance processes in place to guarantee performance levels.

Sun King® Diamond Coating was first exhibited on a custom-built Rolls-Royce Ghost Elegance at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show in partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Since then, the company has created unique diamond coatings for supercars, superyachts, private jets and bespoke works of art.

For more information, visit www.sunkingdiamonds.com.

About Tecknomonster

Founded in 2007, Technomonster is a Milan-based manufacturer of luxury luggage masterpieces. They specialize in the production of trolleys and luxury bags that are made from carbon fiber to produce ultra-light cases with exceptional endurance, entirely made in Italy. Their products and apparel are available in a variety of stores, including Harrods London and the Lamborghini store.

For more information, visit www.tecknomonster.com.

About CESVI

Cesvi is an Italian independent lay humanitarian organization founded in Bergamo in 1985.

Under the ideals of social justice and respect for human rights, Cesvi pursues the wellbeing of vulnerable populations in a condition of poverty or struck by war, natural calamities and environmental disasters. This is achieved through humanitarian aid in the context of both emergency and development.

Cesvi operates through 52 local offices in 23 countries. In 2018, Cesvi helped over 1 million people in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and Europe. It collaborated with 114 local NGOs in 109 projects, investing 87% of its resources directly in the field.

For more information, visit www.cesvi.org – www.cesvi.eu

