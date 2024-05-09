Sump Pumps Market to Reach $74,964.3 million, Globally, by 2032 at 17.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Sump pumps have become indispensable in contemporary agriculture as they effectively irrigate fields and supply water for livestock. These pumps are submerged in wells, boreholes, or water sources, guaranteeing a steady water supply for farming activities. Moreover, sump pumps are widely utilized in residential water supply systems and municipal water distribution networks.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sump Pumps Market by Type (Submersible Sump Pumps and Pedestal Sump Pumps), Capacity (Low, Medium, and High), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "sump pumps market" was valued at $18,116.7 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $74,964.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global market is influenced by the increase in occurrence of extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall and floods. As a result, property owners have become more aware of the importance of managing water in their basements and crawl spaces, leading to a higher demand for efficient sump pump systems. Additionally, the market's expansion is being driven by continuous technological advancements. Modern sump pumps now come with advanced features like battery backup, remote monitoring, and high-efficiency motors, providing consumers with reliability and peace of mind. These technological improvements enhance the performance of the pumps and prolong their lifespan, making them a worthwhile investment for both residential and commercial property owners. Installing a sump pump is crucial owing to the prevalence of flooding. Flooding occur due to various factors, with winter runoff being just one of them. Even heavy rainfall can result in flooding, particularly in areas with low elevation. The reality is that when it comes to flooding, there are limited options to proactively address the issue, apart from relying on a sump pump. Owing to these factors, sump pumps market is expected to show significant growth during the forecasted period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $18,116.7 Million Market Size in 2032 $74,964.3 Million CAGR 17.3 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments covered Type, Capacity, End User, and Region Drivers Increasing demand in Agriculture sector Growing demand for solar powered sump pumps Expansion in construction industry Opportunity Smart pumping solutions in sump pumps Restraint Clogging and abrasion of sump pumps



The pedestal sump pump segment is anticipated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By type, the submersible sump pump segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the sump pumps market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Submersible pumps find extensive applications in various industries such as mining, oil and gas, and agriculture. They are commonly used for dewatering purposes in the mining sector, drilling and exploration in the oil and gas industry, and irrigation in the agricultural sector. In addition, the demand for submersible pumps in residential and commercial buildings for drainage and water supply systems is driving the growth of the market. Within the submersible pump market, the borewell motor market and texmo motor market are emerging as prominent sub-markets, experiencing robust growth owing to their widespread utilization in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. The increasing adoption of submersible pumps in bore wells and irrigation systems is a key factor contributing to the expansion of these markets. Furthermore, the availability of powerful pumps capable of handling various types of liquids and solids is another significant factor fueling the market growth.

The medium segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By capacity, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the sump pumps market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Various industries, agriculture, and households utilize these pumps for a wide range of applications. Submersible pumps with 5-15 hp offer improved electrical and mechanical efficiency, aiding in substantial energy savings and effectively managing electric overload problems resulting from unstable power sources. Within this power range, these pumps can be applied in industrial water supply, water treatment facilities, farming, residential areas, commercial establishments, and various other industrial settings.

The commercial segment is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the sump pumps market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Submersible pumps play a crucial role in dewatering activities at construction sites, production activities in oilfields (artificial lift), water and sewage treatment plants, as well as in manufacturing plants and sand, sludge & slurry removal in mines. The demand for submersible pumps is projected to be driven primarily by the industrial sector over the next 5 years, with a particular focus on the Asia Pacific region, which is emerging as a key hub for global economic growth in terms of production and consumption.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is rich in mineral resources, making mining a prevalent industry. Submersible pumps are widely utilized in mining operations to manage water accumulation in underground mines. These pumps are highly reliable for dewatering purposes in mining, as they can withstand challenging conditions. Numerous countries in the region, such as Australia, Indonesia, and Mongolia, have substantial mining sectors that heavily rely on submersible pumps.

Leading Market Players: -

Zoeller Pumps Company

Ebara Corporation

Xylem, Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

WILO SE

Dover Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

Alfa Level AB

Baker Hughes Company

KSB SE.

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth.

