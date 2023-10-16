Sulfamic Acid Market to be total US$ 401.0 million by 2033 as Demand for High-quality Metal Deposition Expands Worldwide | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A comprehensive report on the sulfamic acid market by solid and liquid type for 2023 to 2033 explores how sulfamic acid shapes wastewater management procedures and reduces water scarcity globally due to its properties as a powerful chlorine neutralizer. The report predicts that the market will reach US$ 401.0 million by the end of 2033

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the global sulfamic acid market was US$ 250.5 million . In 2023, the market for sulfamic acid is anticipated to generate US$ 275.8 million . The demand for sulfamic acid worldwide is expected to surge at a 3.8% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. By the end of 2033, the market for sulfamic acid is projected to be worth US$ 401.0 million .

Sulfamic Acid: A Versatile Chemical with a Promising Market, Despite Competition from Alternatives

It is anticipated that sulfamic acid will be crucial in electroplating and electrorefining. Its unique chemical properties and applications explain this. These processes are essential in several industries, including electronics manufacturing, metal polishing, and resource extraction.

Demand is expected to be driven by the chemical's capacity to supply the proper pH balance to guarantee uniform and high-quality metal deposition on the substrate. Additionally, it is a preferred buffering agent and pH adjuster in industries that utilize the electroplating process.

It is anticipated that it will be utilized in acidic cleaning solutions to clean metal surfaces of organic residues, tarnish, and oxidation to prepare them for electroplating. Demand will likely be driven by its capacity to swiftly cleanse and purify while working with various metals and methods.

The market for sulfamic acid is anticipated to be significantly constrained by rising competition from alternative chemicals and cleaning agents. The substance is expected to work well for many cleaning jobs.

More options, however, are available - each with advantages and disadvantages. Since only a handful of these alternatives are anticipated to be inexpensive or widely known, it will take a lot of work for manufacturers of sulfamic acid to seize market leadership.

The accessibility and availability of substitute cleaning solutions can also affect competition. A handful of alternatives are anticipated to be more easily accessible locally or via established supply chains, making them efficient choices for end consumers.

Substitutes for sodium bisulfate can also hamper the market. Due to its low cost, it removes scale, balances the pH, and provides clean water. It is inexpensive for water treatment, pH balancing, and descaling.

Key Takeaways from the Sulfamic Acid Market Study-

The United Kingdom is projected to register US$ 15.9 million by 2033 in the sulfamic acid industry.

is projected to register by 2033 in the sulfamic acid industry. Japan is estimated to total US$ 18.1 million in the sulfamic acid industry by 2033.

is estimated to total in the sulfamic acid industry by 2033. The industrial cleaning segment by end-use is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The solid segment by product type is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The global sulfamic acid market witnessed a CAGR of 1.6% over the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

Country-wise Insights:

Countries Market Value (2033) Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) United States Sulfamic Acid Market US$ 42.3 million 1.8 % United Kingdom US$ 15.9 million 4.0 % China US$ 116.8 million 5.2 % Japan Sulfamic Acid Market Value US$ 18.1 million 3.0 % South Korea US$ 11.2 million 1.9 %

"During the projected period, the market value for sulfamic acid is anticipated to increase. This development is linked to continued industrial development in chemical manufacturing, metal processing, and water treatment sectors. Sulfamic acid use in water treatment, notably as a descaling agent, is expected to increase due to growing concerns about water quality and environmental preservation." – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Launching new sulfamic acid-based products or changes leads sulfamic acid producers to expand their product lines. They are working hard to serve various markets and uses, including cleaning products, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals.

If they wish to gain the trust of their customers, they must maintain a high standard of product quality. Market participants for sulfamic acid are preparing to use quality control procedures to guarantee that their product satisfies consumer and industry standards.

For instance,

One of the substances that BASF, a renowned chemical producer, distributes under the brand name Sulfan is sulfamic acid. Sulfan, a high-purity sulfamic acid, is commonly used in cleaning and descaling procedures. It is recognized for efficiently eliminating mineral buildup from various surfaces and equipment, such as rust and limescale. Sulfan is widely used in the water treatment, industrial cleaning, and metal finishing industries.

Sigma-Aldrich, a company of Merck KGaA, sells sulfamic acid as a highly pure chemical reagent. Sulfamic acid, 99% of the company, is often used in labs and research settings to meet the needs of quantitative and chemical manufacturing. In addition, it catalyzes the production of other chemicals, a cleanser for test tubes, and an additional chemical reaction.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Sulfamic Acid Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased global sulfamic acid market analysis, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

