SüdLeasing and pro et con announce the successful completion of a complex migration project from COBOL to Java

SüdLeasing uses agile methods to modernise an outdated legacy system for leasing contracts.

pro et con implements the COBOL-Java migration using its sophisticated conversion tools. The success of the project confirms the viability of the tool-supported approach to migration.

A short project duration of 1.5 years allows SüdLeasing to perform efficient maintenance and further development with modern development environments and frameworks for the future.

CHEMNITZ and STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pro et con GmbH, a technology leader in the field of tool-based software migration, and SüdLeasing GmbH, one of the leading manufacturer-independent leasing companies in Germany, announce the successful completion of a complex and automated migration project from COBOL to Java for system modernisation at SüdLeasing.

Until now, leasing contracts have been managed using a COBOL system, which SüdLeasing has maintained and developed independently for decades. It mapped all complicated contract management processes and was characterised by great complexity. The quantity framework included 1,400 COBOL programs with approximately 3.2 million lines of code. The system entailed high licence fees, rising maintenance costs and a lack of modern development environments and frameworks. The aim of the project was to replace the COBOL programming language with Java and to obtain a future-proof system – while complying with all quality specifications in an agile project.

Since manual refactoring is unfeasible in such a complex system in the foreseeable future, the software migration from pro et con was implemented with the use of tools. Language migration is the most challenging part of a migration project. It cannot succeed without sophisticated conversion tools based on compiler construction techniques. The scientific approach guarantees the semantic equivalence between original and converted programs. Expertise in compiler construction was therefore an important prerequisite for the success of the project. Here, pro et con had many years of experience and expertise.

In order to achieve an agile project approach, the entire COBOL code was divided into packages. A package contained about 120 to 150 programs and was implemented within a four-week sprint. Fourteen migration packages were created for the entire code. These were then converted within just under 12 months. The actual migration phase was followed by an intensive test phase of six months using automatic tests with Cucumber and Gherkin.

As planned, the project duration was 1.5 years. The generated Java code is maintainable and performant. This means that SüdLeasing can maintain and further develop efficiently with modern development environments and frameworks while saving on licence fees.

Sebastian Seek, Head of Software Development at SüdLeasing GmbH: "Of course, we also feel the pressure in the area of digitalisation in our industry. In order to be able to continue to offer our innovative solutions on the market in the future, it was very important for us to modernise our central leasing system. At the beginning, we were sceptical about the tool-supported COBOL-Java migration, since we had heard about projects that had failed. However, we found the right partner in the pro et con team. As early as the proof of concept, it was possible to prove that the complex arithmetic operations of financial mathematics were carried out correctly and that the runtime for mass processing programs also met our expectations. This very positive impression was confirmed as the project progressed."

Prof. Dr Uwe Kaiser, Managing Director of pro et con GmbH, comments: "I am proud that pro et con GmbH was once again able to show the potential of our tool-supported migration approach in this project. Our COBOL to Java Converter (CoJaC) is a mature tool for this purpose. Such a project is always a joint project between equal partners. Especially in the test phase, which is very important, SüdLeasing GmbH made a significant contribution to the success of the project with its agile approach and the consistent use of automatic tests. I would like to thank Mr Seek and the entire SüdLeasing team for the trust they have placed in us. I am sure that with our scientific migration approach we can support other companies in successfully implementing their digitalisation strategies."

About pro et con GmbH

pro et con (derived from "program and conversion") is the technology leader for software migration and has more than 25 years of experience, the know-how and a complete toolbox to migrate complex legacy systems into modern IT architectures. The tools support all components of a software migration (programming language conversion, GUI modernisation and data migration). This allows us to react flexibly and cost-effectively to customer requirements. The consistent application of scientific compiler construction methods in tool development results in a high degree of automation with reduced project duration and lower costs. This is confirmed by numerous reference customers such as Amadeus Germany GmbH, the ITZBund and MAN Truck & Bus SE. When modernising legacy systems, software migration is a real alternative to new development and replacement with standard software.

About SüdLeasing GmbH

SüdLeasing GmbH is one of the largest manufacturer-independent leasing companies in Germany with over 50 years of experience, qualified experts and an extensive, innovative service portfolio as well as the stability and quality of the LBBW Group. SüdLeasing GmbH is an experienced and competent partner for all aspects of investment financing with a leasing portfolio of €3.6 billion. Four hundred employees work at 21 locations throughout Germany. The company is one of the top three leasing companies in Germany.

Press contact:

pro et con GmbH

Caroline Loße

Marketing/Public Relations

pro et con Innovative Informatikanwendungen GmbH

Reichenhainer Straße 29a

09126 Chemnitz

Germany

Phone: +49 371 270951 20

Email: caroline.losse@proetcon.de

www.proetcon.de



SüdLeasing GmbH

Mona Köhl

SüdLeasing GmbH

70155 Stuttgart

Phone: +49 711 127 17026

Email: mona.koehl@suedleasing.com

www.suedleasing.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869051/pro_et_con_Logo.jpg

SOURCE pro et con Innovative Informatikanwendungen GmbH