Suction Excavator Market to Reach $1537 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Advantages of suction excavators, rise in number of infrastructure projects, and use of suction excavators by utility providers drive the growth of the global suction excavator market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Suction Excavator Market by Type (Air Suction Excavator and Hydro Suction Excavator), Drive Type (Wheel Mounted and Track Mounted), and Application (Construction and Utility Maintenance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global suction excavator industry generated $924.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1,537 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

Advantages of suction excavators, rise in number of infrastructure projects, and use of suction excavators by utility providers drive the growth of the global suction excavator market. However, the technical limitations of suction excavators restrict the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2020-2021 Market Size in 2020 $924.7 million Market Size in 2032 $1,537 million CAGR 4.2 % No. of Pages in Report 190 Segments covered Type, Drive type, Application, and Region. Drivers Advantages of suction excavators Rise in number of infrastructure projects Use of suction excavators by utility providers Opportunities Advancements in Technology Restraints Technical limitations of suction excavators

The hydro suction excavator segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the hydro suction excavator segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global suction excavator market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Hydro based suction excavators are more efficient than air based suction excavators. In addition, hydro based suction excavators also have a faster speed of excavating, thereby making it more suitable for excavating in larger sites. Thus, the higher efficiency and work speed positively influence the growth of the market.

The wheel mounted segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on drive type, the wheel mounted segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global suction excavator market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The track mounted segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The wheel mounted suction excavators are highly mobile and are extensively driven on roads. In addition, wheel mounted suction excavators are more versatile and causes mining ground damage. Thus, increasing rise in number of utility maintenance projects and high urban usability of wheel mounted suction excavators, provides lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The utility maintenance segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the utility maintenance segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global suction excavator market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The construction segment is expected to portray highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Suction excavators can be extensively used for such maintenance activities, attributed to advantages such as precision excavation, increased efficiency, and cost effectiveness. Furthermore, the rise in urbanization has strained the current utility lines in many major cities, thereby increasing the frequency of maintenance activities. This provides lucrative opportunities for the market.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global suction excavator market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Many countries in Asia-Pacific region have invested heavily in infrastructure development, including the construction of roads, bridges, railways, airports, and public buildings. These projects are further required to be connected with utility networks such as power, and gas. In addition, sustainability is a growing concern in the Asia-Pacific region, leading to an emphasis on the rehabilitation and preservation of existing utility networks rather than constructing new ones. This is anticipated to fuel the market during the study period.

Leading Market Players: -

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION

SEWER EQUIPMENT

LEDWELL AND SON ENTERPRISES, INC.

GAPVAX, INC.

CAPPELLOTTO S.P.A.

HELI NV

ALAMO GROUP INC. (VACALL INDUSTRIES)

AEROSUN CORPORATION LIMITED

AMPHITEC

MCLAUGHLIN GROUP, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global suction excavator market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

