Sucden Financial release new STAR Mobile trading app

STAR is developed in-house, exclusively for Sucden Financial's clients and internal execution teams trading futures and options. The trading system connects to key global exchanges, including CME, ICE and the London Metal Exchange, with its unique prompt-date structure.

Gavin Parker, Chief Operating Officer, Sucden Financial said, "Over the last year we have made significant investments to enhance efficiencies and deliver innovative solutions for our clients." He continued, "STAR is one of our many success stories – an innovative, user-friendly and reliable platform. I am delighted with its latest enhancement – the new trading app provides flexibility to trade wherever you are."

Get the app:

https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/star-mobile-trading/id1532913373

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sucdenstarmobile&gl=GB

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

