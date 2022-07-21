Sucden Financial Purchases Atlantic Trading for STIR Market Making

LONDON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has purchased the trading, IT and IP assets of Atlantic Trading London Limited, a proprietary market-making derivatives trading house.

Atlantic Trading acted as a liquidity provider and market maker on interest rate and bond options, covering all European and select US interest rate markets for nineteen years. Their team of quantitative strategic traders utilised in-depth trading analysis and high-end visual tools, providing market insight to develop trading opportunities.

Four staff members will join Sucden Financial as part of the agreement: Fraser Dodwell, Amik Sokhey, Douglas Porter and Bastien Saltel. Sucden Financial will officially request market maker status on ICE Futures Europe, with the intention of making markets on STIR contracts from September 2022.

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Sucden Financial Limited, commented, "We are delighted to have completed this transaction and welcome the team of skilled traders and IT professionals to Sucden Financial. They will add a new interest rates and bonds capability and complement our existing LME and FX options coverage."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of nearly 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

