Sucden Financial Offers Clients Access to Three Chinese Commodities Markets Under One Account

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, is pleased to announce that its clients can now have direct electronic access to trade all 25 of China's futures and options contracts available to international participants, together with other global markets from a single account.

Sucden Financial is now an Overseas Intermediary (OI) of the three key markets; the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). As an OI, Sucden Financial can provide international clients access to a rapidly expanding list of contracts, including copper, crude oil, low sulphur fuel oil, and rubber on the INE; iron ore, palm olein, soybeans, soybean oil, and soybean meal on the DCE; as well as purified terephthalic acid, rapeseed oil, rapeseed meal, and peanut kernels on the ZCE.

With the addition of these three Chinese exchanges, Sucden Financial's clients can trade on many of the world's leading commodities markets from a single account, providing enhanced arbitrage and risk management capabilities. Sucden Financial is also a leading Category 1 member of the London Metal Exchange and offers direct access to the CME's base metals futures and options contracts.

Commenting on the announcement, Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Sucden Financial Limited, said:

"We are delighted to offer clients access to three key futures markets in China, the world's largest commodity consumer. As a result of our long-standing relationships in China and our bespoke IT platforms, Sucden Financial can now offer clients the ability to trade seamlessly across leading commodities markets and capture opportunities as they arise in an increasingly complex global environment from a single account."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

