Successfully Maintaining Strong Performance and MSME Focus, BRI Wins 5 Awards at the Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX: BBRI) has once again achieved remarkable international recognition by securing five global awards at the Retail Banker International (RBI) Asia Trailblazer Awards 2025. The prestigious event, held in Singapore, was attended by BRI's President Director Sunarso, Director of Commercial, Small, and Medium Business Amam Sukriyanto, and Corporate Secretary Agustya Hendy Bernadi, who were present to receive the awards.

BRI was honored with five awards, including Best Retail Bank Indonesia, SME Bank of The Year, Best CSR Initiative, Excellence in Employee Engagement and Best Current Account Offering.

"This recognition proves that BRI has consistently maintained strong fundamental performance despite challenging conditions. Such trust and appreciation will further motivate us to continue transforming, delivering the best services for our customers, and contributing to national economic growth through MSME empowerment and impactful social initiatives," said Sunarso, President Director of BRI.

As the Best Retail Bank in Indonesia, BRI continues to enhance digital banking services. Winning the SME Bank of The Year award reaffirms BRI's dedication to supporting MSMEs through financing schemes, training, and business mentoring. By December 2024, BRI's total loan disbursement reached IDR 1,354.64 trillion, reflecting a 6.97% year-on-year growth, with all loan segments recording positive growth. Notably, 81.97% of BRI's total loans were allocated to the MSME sector, amounting to IDR 1,110.37 trillion.

The Best CSR Initiative award recognizes BRI's commitment to creating a positive social impact through various sustainability programs aimed at empowering communities.

Similarly, the Excellence in Employee Engagement award highlights BRI's efforts in fostering an inclusive workplace culture, ensuring employee satisfaction, and promoting professional growth.

Receiving the Best Current Account Offering award further strengthens BRI's position as a leader in business banking, providing seamless and efficient current account solutions that help businesses manage transactions effectively.

These accolades reinforce BRI's position as a forward-thinking financial institution, continuously adapting to industry changes and innovating to provide relevant financial solutions for all customer segments.

"BRI continues to affirm its position as an outstanding bank at the national level while gaining international recognition for its sustainable performance and positive economic and social impact on all stakeholders," added Sunarso.

The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards is a prestigious international awards program organized by MEED, a leading media management brand, in collaboration with Global Data.

Held annually, the event recognizes financial institutions that make significant contributions to the banking industry through innovative products, visionary projects, and transformative initiatives shaping the future of banking in Asia. The awards cover multiple countries and regions, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), and others.

