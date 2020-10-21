Subex listed as a Sample Provider for Augmented Analytics in Gartner's Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar for Artificial Intelligence in Telecom report

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a pioneer in the space of Digital Trust, has been named a sample provider for Augmented Analytics in Gartner's report on 'Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Artificial Intelligence in Telecom'. The Emerging Technology Impact Radar is an analysis of the maturity, market momentum, and influence of emerging technologies, such as Augmented Analytics, and trends in the telecom industry.

In the Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Artificial Intelligence in Telecom, According to the report, "Startups and large vendors offering augmented analytics capabilities are disrupting data and analytics markets." Subex is listed as a sample provider in this section.

Gartner also estimates that, "Augmented analytics has grown to 60% to 90% of the way toward the early majority target – in terms of the emergence of new revenue-producing market entrants and increasing adoption by users."

According to Gartner, "In the telecom industry, CSPs continuously invest in technologies and tools - that can deal with a huge range of variables and the complex relationships that exist between these variables - to maximize the value of their data. Augmented analytics is rapidly gaining traction to provide a solution to address the above challenges. Augmented analytics uses machine learning to automate data preparation, insight discovery, data science, machine learning model development and insight sharing for a broad range of business users, operational workers, and data scientists. Augmented analytics is expanding insights by using AI to deliver analytics in the organization with less time, skills and interpretation bias of current manual approaches."

"We are happy to be recognized as a sample provider for Augmented Analytics in Gartner Research, Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Artificial Intelligence in Telecom. Businesses today are acutely aware of the importance of leveraging a combination of data and AI to win in an extremely competitive market. However, they struggle with a scattered data infrastructure and a manual and error-prone AI application in their data-to-insights journey. We believe Augmented Analytics is the right approach to succeed in this disruptive era by combining multiple disparate analytical functions, such as data preparation, insight generation and insight explanation, now all under a single hood. This will empower businesses to excel in the new digital world by aiding them in their transformation journey and enabling them to deliver winning customer experience," said Rohit Maheshwari, Head of Strategy and Products at Subex.

