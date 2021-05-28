Subaru Levorg with Veoneer technologies wins prestigious Best 5-Star Award in Japan NCAP

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) and (SSE: VNE SDB), is proud active safety supplier to Subaru Levorg, awarded top results in the Japan NCAP (JNCAP).

In Japan NCAP's latest annual safety testing, Subaru Levorg outperformed the 10 vehicles rated with 5 stars and an overall rating above 98%. At the heart of Subaru Levorg's active safety system is the new generation EyeSight hardware, a variant of Veoneer's 4th generation stereo vision system, re-engineered to meet Subaru's original specification. The new generation EyeSight has two cameras mounted on a wide-baseline design doubling the field-of-view.

In JNCAP's tests, the stereo vision system achieved an astonishing 100% performance in the following Active Safety Tests:

AEB in Car-to-Car Rear End Scenarios

AEB in Car-to Pedestrian Scenarios at Day and at Night

Lane Departure Prevention

Pedal Misapplication Prevention

High Performance Headlights

Subaru Levorg also has Veoneer's front corner radars installed for more advanced features like forward crossing traffic brake (FCTB).

"Big congratulations to Subaru for receiving the "Best Five-Star Award" in Japan NCAP with the highest score. We are proud to supply the custom designed EyeSight camera system. The top results in JNCAP's active safety tests are a true proof-point of Veoneer as a leader in stereo vision systems, providing optical robustness, mechanical rigidity and compact design," says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO.

