Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market Size to Reach USD 1,444.4 Million in 2028 | Increasing Developments in Spaceflight and Spacecraft and Rising Number of Sub-Orbital Transportation Startups are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, According to Emergen Research

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market size reached USD 423.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of parabolic flights by space agencies and academic institutions to test innovative and more advanced equipment and craft needed to be used in zero gravity operations is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

Drivers:

Increasing developments in spaceflight and spacecraft and launches and rising number of sub-orbital transportation startups such as Zero 2 Infinity SL and Space Perspective Inc. are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In order to increase space capabilities, companies are constantly innovating and developing more advanced technologies. Such companies are working to develop vehicles with a robust feature, specifically reusability. Reusable systems enable businesses to reduce expenses, while also allowing operation of the system for multiple missions.

Advancements by various companies are also contributing to market growth. In addition, businesses are working on high-altitude balloons capable of attaining higher altitudes and furthering space missions, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/835

Restraints:

The cost of space tourism will be high and recent advancements in space tourism and intense competition within leading aerospace firms is expected to continue to keep costs high. This factor is expected to restrain affordability among a number of individuals or companies and hamper global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market growth to a substantial extent over the forecast period.

Growth Projections:

The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.8% and market size is projected to increase from USD 423.7 Million in 2020 to USD 1,444.4 Million in 2028.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has substantially hampered operations of almost all businesses, including the sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market. Research & development activities were paused during the lockdown, which in turn, negatively affected progress in the sub-orbital transportation and space tourism industry. Space launch activities and testing were also halted to restrain spread of infections and to ensure safety and health of workers and personnel.

Looking for Discount on Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/835

Current Trends and Innovations:

Companies are focusing on inventing novel technologies that would facilitate space transportation in recent years. Suborbital transportation, orbiting transportation, parabolic flights, and space exploration are some examples of space transportation. Furthermore, space flight businesses have been focusing on and developing space launch vehicles, thereby resulting in a decrease in cost of space launch operations.

Geographical Outlook:

Europe is expected to register a considerably rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives for space exploration in developed countries in the region. In addition, rising need for satellite deployment, remote sensing, and earth observation in countries such as Russia, and this trend is expected to boost market revenue growth in Europe.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies operating in the market include Near Space Corporation, Blue Origin, LLC, Exos Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc., Aerostar International, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), UP Aerospace, Inc., PD AeroSpace, LTD., Space Perspective Inc., Zero 2 Infinity SL, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

In September 2021 , Virgin Galactic released manifest for SpaceShipTwo Unity's next rocket-powered test flight from Spaceport America, which is the company's first commercial, human-tended research mission. The "Unity 23" mission would be VSS Unity's 23rd flight, and three paid crew members from Italian Air Force and the National Research Council would be on board. The mission's aim is to assess and analyze consequences of the human body's transition from gravity to microgravity. Other payloads on board will investigate the impact of microgravity on a variety of physical and chemical properties. The mission's goal is to provide insights applicable to existing and future spaceflight systems and technologies by investigating and analyzing physiological and technical responses in sub-orbital flight.

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sub-orbital-transportation-and-space-tourism-market

Emergen Research has segmented global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism on the basis of vehicle, application, end-use, and region:

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

High-Altitude Balloons



Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicles



Parabolic Flights

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Space Tourism



Cargo Delivery



Satellite Deployment



Remote Sensing & Earth Observation



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Government



Aerospace & Defence



Commercial

Buy Your Exclusive Copy@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/835

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Explore Related Reports by Emergen Research:

The global clinical trial software market size reached USD 900.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,862.0 Million in 2028 registering a CAGR of 15.6%. CTMS industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of deployment, delivery, end-use, and region.

The global CRISPR/CAS 9 technology market size is expected to reach USD 6,221 Million in 2028 and registering a CAGR of 20.4%. CRISPR-CAS 9 Technology industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of product & service, application, end-use, and region.

The global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market size reached USD 1.24 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.86 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 21.5%. Artificial Intelligence based Clinical Trials Solution Provider industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of clinical trial phase, therapeutic application, end-use, and region.

The global functional ingredients market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 109.22 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.3%. Functional ingredients industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of product, source, application, and region.

The global emulsifiers market size was USD 7.99 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.08 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.3%. Emulsifiers industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region.

The global personalized therapy biosimulation market size reached USD 1,061.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,164.1 Million in 2028 registering a CAGR of 14.6%. Personalized therapy biosimulation industry report classifies global market by share, trend, growth and on the basis of product, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region.

The global nutrigenomics market size reached USD 389.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing global burden of nutrition-related noncommunicable diseases.

The global Sanger sequencing services market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing advancements in sequencing techniques, benefits of Sanger sequencing, and rising investments to accelerate R&D activities in genomics are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing application scope of Sangers sequencing technique has boosted deployment of this procedure and is another key factor expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The global whole exome sequencing (WES) market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and rising awareness regarding whole exome sequencing technology are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The global health data archiving market size is expected to reach USD 9.28 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Increasing volume of digital data and rapid deployment of cloud-based storage solutions are key factors driving global health data archiving market revenue growth.

The global gel documentation system market size reached USD 291.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving gel documentation system market revenue growth are rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, and rapid developments and advancements across pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries globally.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-sub-orbital-transportation-and-space-tourism-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research