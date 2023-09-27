STYLE AGAINST CANCER: New initiative from Children with Cancer UK will raise vital funds for much needed childhood cancer research

Cancer is still one of the leading causes of death in children under 14*

Style Against Cancer is taking place from 2nd October 2023 with Friday the 6th October being the key online event day

Help raise money for Children with Cancer UK by donating to your chosen hairdresser's Just Giving page

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, Children with Cancer UK is teaming up with hair salons across the country to raise essential funds for families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Stylist taking part in Style Against Cancer event (PRNewsfoto/Style Against Cancer)

Style Against Cancer is supported by Claudia Winkleman and celebrity hair stylist, George Northwood, and is taking place from 2nd October 2023 with Friday the 6th October being the key #StyleAgainstCancer online event day. You can play your part in helping hair salons to raise money for the cause by using a QR code from the comfort of the salon chair to donate to your chosen hairdresser's Just Giving page. This money will go towards funding research into the causes of childhood cancers and develop kinder, better treatments.

Data from Children with Cancer UK indicates that sadly, cancer is still the leading cause of death in children under 14*. Around 240 children in the UK (aged 0 – 14 years) lose their lives to cancer each year* and 10 families a day receive a cancer diagnosis for their child, teenager, or young person*. Two in three childhood cancer survivors will experience long term side effects because of their cancer, or cancer treatment, including heart failure, reduced mobility, and fertility problems*.

George Northwood, celebrity hairstylist said: "I'm thrilled to support this new initiative from Children with Cancer UK as we all know the devastating impact this disease has on everyone. Stylists and their clients can enjoy a day of fun whilst raising crucial awareness."

Jo Elvin, CEO at Children with Cancer UK, said: "Hairdressers of Britain are with us through it all. From those big life moments to the polite summer holiday chat, the conversations that happen in their chairs reaches every community. This is why we are asking salons and barbershops to support Style Against Cancer and help our mission of a world where every child survives cancer."

The new campaign is announced as funding and research have helped lead to increased survival rates for children. According to research from Children with Cancer, fifty years ago, 75% of children diagnosed with cancer did not survive; today 85.2% children diagnosed with cancer in Great Britain survive their disease for five years or more*.

For more information and to find out how you can help raise funds, please visit: https://www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk/how-you-can-help/cancer-charity-events/style-against-cancer/

*All statistics are attributable to research from Children with Cancer UK

