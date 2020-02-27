Stuttgart Auction House EPPLI Carries Out One of the Largest Handbag Auctions in Europe

- Since the 1990s the market volume for new and vintage luxury bags has more than doubled

- The Stuttgart auction house EPPLI has already specialised in this trend 17 years ago and is now one of the leading handbag auction houses in Europe

- Particularly rare and unique top style bags will be auctioned at the best-of auction 14th March 2020

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, the market for luxury fashion items is growing by about 6% per year. Record prices are regularly achieved at auctions and in second-hand shops.

According to the German industry newspaper Textilwirtschaft (2018), one woman in five already owns a luxury handbag.