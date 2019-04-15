Stryker launches next generation flow diverter for treatment of brain aneurysms

After conducting first clinical procedures, Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira, Neuroradiologist at Toronto Western Hospital’s Joint Department of Medical Imaging stated, “Surpass Evolve represents an exciting advancement in the treatment of complex brain aneurysms. The device is easy to use, highly responsive and demonstrates a strong flow diversion for aneurysm healing . ”

Building on the reliable opening and optimal flow diversion profile of the existing Surpass platform, this new device has been designed to maximize overall procedural ease of use and provide physicians with a high level of control through the procedure. "The Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter is the culmination of many years of flow diversion research, extensive physician feedback from around the world and Stryker's engineering prowess. This high performing device will be a great addition to our hemorrhagic portfolio to help physicians in the treatment of brain aneurysms," said Mark Paul, President, Stryker's Neurovascular division.

Usage of flow diversion technology for the treatment of brain aneurysms has grown in acceptance and significance over the last decade. Flow diverters enable physicians to treat their patients suffering from brain aneurysms without ever entering the sac of the aneurysm itself.



About brain aneurysms and flow diverters

An aneurysm occurs when part of a blood vessel becomes weak, causing the vessel to balloon or bulge and fill with blood. Aneurysms can occur in any blood vessel in the body. However, brain aneurysms are the most life-threatening. If left untreated, the aneurysm may continue to weaken until it bursts and bleeds into the brain. Almost 500,000 deaths occur each year as a result of a brain aneurysm.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact

