Structural Steel Market to Worth USD 298 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% - Arizton

21 Nov, 2022, 18:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the structural steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% from 2022-2027 and is expected to reach USD 298.12 billion by 2027 from USD 205.36 billion in 2021. There is a huge development in the global structural steel market due to the rise in the demand for infrastructure facilities, industrial sheds, commercial establishments, and residential housing. Structural steel is generally manufactured from coal and iron ore derived from mines. These mines are operated by various mining companies and major steel manufacturers but are controlled by local governments. Steel manufacturers invest large amounts in the R&D of a wide range of steel products.
Various end-users of steel also invest in product development. Therefore, end-users are pushing the demand specifications of steel products in the market. Automotive, aerospace and construction industries change in terms of production processes. However, the automotive industry invests in the development of vehicles with improved fuel economy. Manufacturers use high-strength steel to reduce the weight of vehicles. Similarly, steel structures offer large space compared to RCC construction, and the use of structural steel in high-rise buildings offers better load-carrying capacity. Hence, structural steel manufacturers are associated with various construction projects, such as Emirates Steel. End-users and steel manufacturers form partnerships to satisfy the needs and demands of the end-users.
Structural Steel Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 298 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 205 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2027)
|
6.4 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segments
|
Application, Type, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Leading Countries
|
US, Canada, Russia, Germany, Itay, France, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America
|
Largest Market
|
APAC
|
Company Profiles
|
ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, Shougang, TATA Steel, Hyundai Steel, Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd., British Steel, China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, Emirates Steel, Evraz PLC, Gerdau S/A, HBIS Group Co., Ltd, JSW Steel, Nucor, POSCO, SSAB, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tangshan Jun Nan Trade Company Limited, and Voestalpine AG
|
Page Number
|
223
|
Customization Request
|
https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3552
|
Market Dynamics
|
Rapid industrialization in emerging economies and growing market of light gauge steel framing
Key Insights:
- Hot-rolled steel dominates the market due to its low cost and capacity to carry high strength and fast production process. However, the cold-rolled steel segment is expected to dominate the market in the future because of the potential to increase the life of steel, high yield strength compared to hot-rolled steel, and low environmental impact production process.
- In APAC, China, India, and Japan are the major consumers of structural steel. An increase in GDP along with the growth of the manufacturing, infrastructure, construction, power generation, and mining activities increase the demand for steel framed structures as it offers fast construction at a low cost. This is expected to boost the market for structural steel.
- An increase in the formation of partnerships and joint ventures to develop quality steel positively impacts the global structural steel market.
- There is growth in the manufacturing industry in Brazil, Russia, India, Germany, Argentina, and Mexico, and the adoption of modern technology is expected to increase production capacity as modern equipment generally require high vibration-absorbing capacity.
Market Segmentation
Type
- Hot-Rolled Steel
- Cold-Rolled Steel
Application
- Infrastructure
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Russia
- Germany
- Itay
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
The structural steel market is highly fragmented as there are many manufacturers across major markets. Many small companies have a significant share that poses substantial competition to prominent companies in the global structural steel market. There is a growth in the infrastructure and industrial sectors due to increased population FDIs. This is expected to boost investment in R&D across steel industry, which will fuel the competition among players. Also, adoption of digitalization enhancing the production processes and ability to deliver products to fulfill customer demand. Also, manufacturers must introduce new or improved structural steel products from time to time and adapt to constantly changing market trends to survive in the intensely competitive environment.
Company Profiled in the Report
- ArcelorMittal
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Shougang
- TATA Steel
- Hyundai Steel
- Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd.
- British Steel
- China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited
- Emirates Steel
- Evraz PLC
- Gerdau S/A
- HBIS Group Co., Ltd
- JSW Steel
- Nucor
- POSCO
- SSAB
- Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
- Tangshan Jun Nan Trade Company Limited
- Voestalpine AG
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.1 MARKET SYNOPSIS
6.1.1 ENABLERS
6.1.2 OPPORTUNITIES
6.1.3 CHALLENGES
6.2 SEGMENT REVIEW
6.2.1 APPLICATION
6.2.2 TYPE
6.3 GEOGRAPHY
6.4 COMPANIES & STRATEGIES
7 MARKET AT A GLANCE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES IN STEEL INDUSTRY
9.2 RESIDENTIAL & INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
9.3 DEMAND FOR SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 RAPID INDUSTRIALIZATION OF EMERGING ECONOMIES
10.2 GROWTH OF LIGHT GAUGE STEEL FRAMING MARKET
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 EXPENSIVE MAINTENANCE
11.2 FLUCTUATIONS IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
12.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
12.4.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS
12.4.2 MANUFACTURERS
12.4.3 DISTRIBUTORS
12.4.4 END-USERS
12.5 MACRO ECONOMIC FACTORS
13 APPLICATION
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 INFRASTRUCTURE
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 INDUSTRIAL
13.5 COMMERCIAL
13.6 RESIDENTIAL
14 TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 HOT-ROLLED STEEL
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 COLD-ROLLED STEEL
15 GEOGRAPHY
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
16 APAC
16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.5 KEY COUNTRIES
16.6 CHINA
16.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.7 INDIA
16.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.9 JAPAN
16.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.10 SOUTH KOREA
16.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16.11 REST OF APAC
16.11.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6 US
17.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.7 CANADA
17.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6 RUSSIA
18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.7 GERMANY
18.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.8 ITALY
18.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.9 FRANCE
18.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.10 SPAIN
18.10.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.12 UK
18.12.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.13 REST OF EUROPE
18.13.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 LATIN AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6 BRAZIL
19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.7 MEXICO
19.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.8 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
19.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6 SAUDI ARABIA
20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.7 UAE
20.7.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.8 SOUTH AFRICA
20.8.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.9 REST OF MEA
20.9.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
21.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
22 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
22.1 ARCELORMITTAL
22.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
22.1.2 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
22.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
22.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES
22.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS
22.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
22.2 NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION
22.3 SHOUGANG
22.4 TATA STEEL
22.5 HYUNDAI STEEL
23 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
23.1 ANYANG IRON & STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.
23.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.2 BRITISH STEEL
23.3 CHINA ANSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
23.4 EMIRATES STEEL
23.5 EVRAZ PLC
23.6 GERDAU S/A
23.7 HBIS GROUP CO., LTD
23.8 JSW STEEL
23.9 NUCOR
23.10 POSCO
23.11 SSAB AB
23.12 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
23.13 TANGSHAN JUN NAN COMPANY LIMITED
23.14 VOESTALPINE AG
24 REPORT SUMMARY
24.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
24.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
25 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
25.1 MARKET BY APPLICATION
25.1.1 INFRASTRUCTURE
25.1.2 INDUSTRIAL
25.1.3 COMMERCIAL
25.1.4 RESIDENTIAL
25.2 MARKET BY TYPE
25.2.1 HOT-ROLLED STEEL
25.2.2 COLD-ROLLED STEEL
26 APPENDIX
26.1 ABBREVIATIONS
