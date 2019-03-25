Structural Adhesives Market to Reach US$16,962.1 Mn by 2026, Owing to Easy Availability of Raw Material and Labor - TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global structural adhesives market consists of a few global and local players. The market is considerably fragmented says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a report. The global structural adhesives market share is evenly categorized among a few major companies. There are some noteworthy players heading the global structural adhesives market to deliver quality products to end-users. The most important enterprises operating in the global structural adhesives market are MAPEI S.p.A, Scott Bader Company Ltd., Permabond LLC, Hubei Huitian new materials stock Co., Ltd., and MASTER BOND.

As said in the report of TMR, the global structural adhesives market was valued at US$9,419.4 Mn in 2017. It is projected to achieve US$16,962.1 Mn by 2026 by stretching out at a CAGR of 6.98% for the duration of 2018 to 2026. Based on type, the structural adhesives market is categorized into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, methyl methacrylate, and cyanoacrylate. Polyurethane dominated the global structural adhesives market in past few years, due to a flexible nature of polyurethane-based adhesives and their extensive application in panel bonding.

Request a Sample Structural Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60810

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share owing to rapid industrialization and growing demand from construction and furniture industries. China, India, Thailand and Indonesia are the fastest growing regions of global structural adhesives market. This is mainly due to government tax incentives, subsidies provided, and easy availability of raw material and labor. North America is expected to witness a steady growth due to slow growth of industries post-recession. Moreover, an increase in consumer spending particularly in U.S. that will drive the demand of structural adhesives market.

Growth in Infrastructure is Factoring the Global Structural Adhesives Market

Growth in infrastructure and increasing government spending in construction and commercial buildings is expected to drive the demand for structural adhesives in the construction sector. Moreover, changing trends in furniture designs are likely to boost the demand for structural adhesives market further.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=60810

In recent years, the use of advanced adhesive technologies has become prominent in the construction sector. Development of processes and technologies for easy heal, recycle, and self-heal of the bonded structure is also gaining traction globally with a rise in modern infrastructure.

The demand for polyurethane adhesive is growing owing to the increasing demand for bonding of sheet molding compounds, plastics, and cryogenic application. Meanwhile, the growth in marine and transportation industry is driving the demand for structural adhesives market. The structural adhesives sale in the transportation industry is likely to increase owing to its ability to reduce weight, enhance composites structural integrity, and increasing fuel efficiency.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=60810

Stringent Environmental Regulations by Governments is Hampering the Market

Stringent environmental regulations by governments are likely to hamper the growth of structural adhesives market. There has been a rise in standards related to the volatile organic compounds VOC emission and solvent-based formulations. Owing to the harmful effects of VOC, countries including Canada, the US, and European Union have imposed strict regulations on VOC emissions.

Regulations on the solvent-based adhesives including VOC are driving the demand for structural adhesives market. This has also led to the increase in the development of new structural adhesives using eco-friendly formulations.

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/structural-adhesive-market.htm

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Structural Adhesives Market (Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Urethane, Cyanoacrylate; End use Industry - Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Building and Construction, Wind Energy) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026."

The global structural adhesives market is segmented as follows:

Type

Epoxy

Acrylics

Urethane

Cyanoacrylate

Silicon,

Vinyl Acetate

Anaerobic Adhesives

End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Electronics

Furniture

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

Browse Chemical and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Hot Melt Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hot-melt-adhesives-market-2018-2026.html

Electronic Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electronic-adhesives-market.html

Construction Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/construction-adhesive-market.html

High performance Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-performance-adhesives-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research