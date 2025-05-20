LONDON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the Mongolian People's Party Congress vote on whether to maintain the current governing coalition, new polling shows that the alliance between MPP, DP, and HUN continues to enjoy strong support among the Mongolian electorate.

The nationally representative poll, conducted by international research firm Sancrox Political Advisory from 16 to 23 April, shows that 42% of Mongolian voters approve of the decision to form a coalition between MAH, AH, and HUN, compared to 36% who disapprove and 19% who neither approve nor disapprove. This includes:

Strong Support for Governing Coalition Ahead of Key MPP Congress Vote (PRNewsfoto/Sancrox Political Advisory)

57% of 2024 MPP voters who approve the decision to form a coalition and 29% who disapprove

51% of 2024 DP voters who approve and 30% who disapprove

45% of 2024 HUN voters who approve and 29% who disapprove

These figures show that the coalition retains a solid base of support among its founding parties. As the MPP Congress prepares to vote, public opinion remains in favour of continuity.

