Stringent International Food Safety Regulations to Proliferate Food Automation Market to Reach Higher by 2027, Globally | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Food Automation Market was valued at more than USD 10 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Motor Controls, Discrete controllers & visualization, Rotary products, Others); Application (Processing, Packaging & Repackaging, Palletizing, Sorting & Grading, Others); End-User (Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Fruits and Beverage, Meat-Poultry & Sea-Food, Others); Region/Country.

The Food Automation market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Food Automation market. The Food Automation market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Food Automation market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Rising disposable income, surging demand for processed food, etc., are some of the key factors that are contributing to the growth of food automation. Also, the decreasing labor productivity, labor working hours, and the total output as well. Deployment of robotics helps in increasing output, time-saving, smooth, and efficient operations as well. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food manufacturing employs around 1.6 million workers. Furthermore, with surging mishappening during food processing and other operations, there is a greater demand for food robots. In 2018, the incident rate for food manufacturing workers in the U.S. was 4.2%. Burns, cuts, and slips are among the most common types of injuries in food processing plants.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID–19 pandemic has negatively impacted several industries, including industries engaged in food and beverages manufacturing. Due to the social distancing norms and regulations by the government. Many F&B industries were operating below capacity. Furthermore, in April and May 2020, worker illnesses from COVID-19 led to the shutdown of several large beef and pork packing plants, as roughly 40% of processing capacity was brought offline in the United States. Also, the shortages of food items and price hikes were registered. As per Brain Corp, a firm that designs software used in automated floor cleaners, autonomous floor care robot usage has risen in recent months to about 8,000 hours of daily work, a 13% increase from pre-pandemic use.

However, with the stabilization in the economy, the demand for robots in the food sector is also started uplifting. As per Association for Advancing Automation, robot orders increase 67% in q2 2021 over the same period in 2020, showing a return to pre-pandemic demand for automation.

The global Food Automation market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

The palletizing segment grabbed the major market share and dominated the market in 2020. however, the packaging & repackaging segment would witness an astronomical CAGR during the forthcoming years. as per the association for packaging and processing technologies, around 33% of the food processing and 94% of packaging operations are using robotics.

The meat-poultry & seafood segment grabbed majority market share in 2020. As per Food and Agriculture Organizations in the United States , World total meat production is estimated at 337.2 million tonnes (in carcass weight equivalent) in 2020. However, the growing demand for dairy products by consumers is contributing to the growing share of this segment.

Food Automation Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the Asia-Pacific to witness significant share growth in the market. Surging disposable income coupled with the rising number of working parents across the globe is contributing to the growth of the demand for ready-to-eat food products, therefore, the demand for food automation is also rising. However, the North America region would witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

The major players targeting the market include

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GEA Group

Fortive Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

· Rexnord Corporation.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Food Automation market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Food Automation market?

Which factors are influencing the Food Automation market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Food Automation market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Food Automation market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Food Automation market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Food Automation Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market size 2020 USD 10 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Food Automation Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GEA Group, Fortive Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Application; By End-Users; By Region/Country

