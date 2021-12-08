StrikeX hires new Interim Chief Technical Officer to deliver TradeStrike roadmap

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrikeX, the London-based blockchain technology company, has hired Rob Clark as Interim Chief Technology Officer. Rob will work across StrikeX products, and will help deliver its flagship product, TradeStrike, scheduled for 2022.

Rob brings 25 years of experience in the global IT market to the StrikeX team. He began his career as an engineer at ServiceTec, and later held roles such as technical consultant at BT; and Technical Director at Zycko, where he was instrumental to the group's expansion.

Rob's focus at StrikeX is the delivery of its products, including the decentralised exchange TradeStrike Lite, as well as the StrikeX Wallet, and the TradeStrike exchange. Rob will be responsible for security and compliance throughout StrikeX's infrastructure, and delivering the launch of TradeStrike in late 2022.

Rob Clark, Chief Technological Officer, StrikeX said: "StrikeX have some fantastic products and the ambition to deliver a new way of tokenised asset trading which is accessible for everyone. Having worked for several trading organisations, I'm excited to contribute my experience to the construction and delivery of a new platform with the potential to completely transform the market."

Joe Jowett, CEO and co-founder of StrikeX said: "Rob's hands-on support on the launch of our StrikeX Wallet and the TradeStrike platform, as well as implementing important updates to our decentralised exchange TradeStrike Lite will be invaluable for the stability and efficiency of our products. His experience will bring a valuable perspective on how StrikeX can develop as a business in the long term."

About StrikeX

StrikeX is a blockchain technology company based in London. Founded in 2021, StrikeX created its own utility token, $STRX, which is the native currency underpinning a range of products. After becoming the first cryptocurrency to be launched into space, StrikeX unveiled their decentralised exchange TradeStrike Lite. With over 10,000 investors in the StrikeX token, the company will launch a mobile StrikeX wallet in early 2022, allowing holders to track and chart their portfolio. In late 2022, the company's flagship product, TradeStrike, will go live. This exchange platform will allow users to trade cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets and stocks 24/7, making trading easy and accessible to retail investors all over the world.

