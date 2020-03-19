Streetify Launches the World's Biggest Consumer Deals Site

- More deals than Groupon, Rakuten and TopCashback combined - in a global first, deals from over 50 voucher code, coupon, cashback and discount sites are pulled together in a single place

- Free App and Website ( streetify.com ) helps consumers create virtual shopping streets based on their interests and favorite brands and can visit nearly any mall or main street in the world in virtual form, with over 100 Million branded stores available

- Users can see where celebrities hang out, support their charities, buy from their sponsors and get tickets to events

LONDON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetify is the new UK-based startup set to transform online shopping. Streetify takes the consumer experience to the next level with totally personalised virtual stores and streets. It is launching and available now in the US, Canada, UK, India and Australia.