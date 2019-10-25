Streamline Customer Journey With Newgen at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, Gold Coast, Australia

Newgen to showcase its low code application platform at Booth #1114

SYDNEY and GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, to be held at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Center in Gold Coast, Australia from October 28-31.

Newgen experts will be present at Booth #1114, exhibiting its solutions for streamlining and optimizing the customer journey. The experts will be demonstrating Newgen's solutions, built on its low code application platform, catering to different industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, and government.

Attendees can meet Newgen's experts to learn how Newgen's platform helps transform experiences, bridge silos, build and deploy applications faster, and enables faster time to market. Further, the subject matter experts will share insights into the emerging trends, latest innovations, and various technology options available in the market.

"Newgen understands that customer journey is the core of a business and hence it's focused on helping organizations transform their processes to significantly improve customer experience," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

With over two decades of implementation experience globally, Newgen offers a wide range of solutions powered by RPA, social sensing, and analytics. Enterprises, globally, trust Newgen for enabling their customer journeys.

