Stratio BD appoints new CEO to accelerate international expansion

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratio BD, a leading generative AI for enterprises and unified business data layer specialist, has today announced the appointment of Rodrigo Sepúlveda Schulz as CEO.

Rodrigo Sepúlveda Schulz is a veteran management consultant, serial entrepreneur and venture investor in the technology sphere. After starting his career at Intel and Novell while studying a degree in Computer Science, Rodrigo rose through the consultancy ranks with large-scale e-business projects at KPMG Peat Marwick and CapGemini.

Rodrigo Sepúlveda Schulz, CEO of Stratio BD

Rodrigo later shifted his attention to co-founder and CEO roles at DVD rental/VOD streaming service provider Glowria, and multimedia platform vpod.tv. His experiences fueled his passion for supporting fast-growing tech businesses, leading to the establishment of seed investing company RISC Partners in 2004, followed by Sepulveda Capital in 2011, and venture capital firm Expon Capital in 2015 with oversight for operations across US, UK, and Spanish markets.

Rodrigo's appointment as CEO comes as Oscar Mendéz Soto, Stratio BD co-founder, has decided to step into the role of Chairman after a decade at the helm.

Oscar commented, "As Chairman, I will focus my knowledge and vision on product development, collaborating closely with engineering teams. I will also continue managing strategic deals, as well as sales and relationships within the Public Sector, an industry which is rapidly becoming integral to the Stratio business. Bringing a full time CEO into the company will allow me to have the time to focus on more strategic matters.

"An appointment of Rodrigo's stature speaks volumes about Stratio's ambition and future direction, and his enthusiasm for the company, its people and its potential is truly tangible. I have no doubt that he is setting the business on the best possible path to be the go-to Gen-AI solution of choice for enterprise-scale operations

Rodrigo Sepúlveda Schulz, CEO, added, "European businesses aren't celebrated enough for their innovation. Stratio's platform can and should be the technology of choice for companies that rely on their data as a strategic differentiator, those wanting to harness the power of AI to make truly data-driven decisions at all levels.

"Data with automatic quality, security, and business meaning, used by teams via internal data marketplaces or generative AI; it's a reality which Stratio customers enjoy. We will continue to bring Stratio to more regions, leveraging and complementing the expertise and scalability of our solid network of partners."

