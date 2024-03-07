Strategic Vision and Innovation Meets Operational Excellence: Oscar Karlsten to Strengthen OneTwenty Group's Leadership Team as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

WATERFORD, Ireland, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTwenty Group, an innovative force in igaming affiliation, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Oscar Karlsten as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective March 2023. With a distinguished career marked by strategic innovation and operational excellence, Karlsten is poised to drive OneTwenty Group to new heights of growth and efficiency.

Karlsten brings to the table a wealth of experience in scaling operations within the igaming affiliation sector, backed by a diverse skill set in SEO, product development, digital marketing, and business intelligence. His proven track record of fostering growth and enhancing operational frameworks at both Raketech and Catena Media makes him a key addition to the OneTwenty leadership team.

Chris Russell, CEO of OneTwenty Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Karlsten's appointment, stating, "Oscar's visionary leadership and operational acumen are exactly what we need for the next phase of our growth. His ability to blend strategic innovation with operational excellence will undoubtedly propel us forward. We are excited to welcome him aboard."

Oscar Karlsten shared his excitement about joining the OneTwenty Group, saying, "I am thrilled to be part of OneTwenty Group at such a pivotal time for growth. Having met the team, I feel incredibly excited to work with them on the brands and assets within the portfolio. I believe OneTwenty is on a continued growth trajectory to become one of the true powerhouses in this industry, and I look forward to contributing to our journey."

Karlsten's appointment is a testament to OneTwenty Group's commitment to excellence and innovation in leadership as the company continues to expand its global footprint and redefine industry standards.

About OneTwenty Group: OneTwenty Group is a pioneering force at the convergence of sports, media, and betting, dedicated to enhancing the connection between betting enthusiasts and industry-leading betting partners. Our mission is to innovate within the betting landscape, fostering memorable experiences and sustainable success through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology. By navigating the evolving digital marketplace with agility and foresight, OneTwenty Group aims to set new benchmarks for excellence and integrity in the igaming sector. Discover some of our key brands and our commitment to innovation at OneTwenty Group Brands .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171493/4582008/OneTwenty_Logo.jpg