BettingOdds.com Expands into Brazil and Spain, Tapping into Regulated Markets with Tremendous Potential

WATERFORD, Ireland, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTwenty Group is excited to announce the launch of our localized versions of BettingOdds.com for the Brazilian and Spanish regulated markets, now available at bettingodds.com/br/ and bettingodds.com/es.

Following our successful expansion into the Netherlands just before the Euros 2024, we are thrilled to be expanding into these two sizable regulated markets. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver comprehensive, high-quality betting odds and comparisons to sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Why Brazil and Spain?

Brazil represents a market of immense potential, driven by its passionate sports culture and an evolving regulatory landscape. In less than a year, Brazil has emerged as one of the largest betting markets globally. Major international players, including MGM Resorts, the Entain Group, and Flutter Entertainment, have already registered for Brazilian licenses, signalling the market's explosive growth. Brazil offers OneTwenty a unique opportunity to engage with a vast audience of bettors who are eager for a localized, reliable, and insightful betting odds service.

Spain offers OneTwenty a mature, regulated market with a stable and responsible growth outlook. Recent regulatory changes have propelled the Spanish online gambling market on an upward trajectory, making it one of Europe's best-regulated markets. With Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) up nearly 30% year over year, Spain presents a significant opportunity for OneTwenty to expand its footprint in a market known for its stability and robust growth potential.

Aligning with Our Vision and Strategy

"Entering the Brazilian and Spanish markets aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering sports bettors with the best tools and information in regulated markets globally," said Chris Russell, CEO at OneTwenty. "With over 60% of our revenue already generated from locally regulated markets, this move represents a key opportunity to diversify our revenue streams beyond the UK market, which currently accounts for 50% of our total revenues."

Commitment to Localization and Partnerships

We understand the importance of delivering a localized experience to our users. Our Brazilian and Spanish offerings focus on the most popular sports in those jurisdictions. This ongoing localization effort ensures that our platform will increasingly resonate with local users in our core markets.

Moreover, our expansion into Brazil and Spain is backed by our commitment to forming strong partnerships with local and international operators. Strategically, we continue to focus our attention on working with customers that we believe will be long term winners in the iGaming, Online Betting and Sports Media Industries.

Looking Ahead

The launch of BettingOdds.com in Brazil and Spain is just the beginning. In 2025, we will be following this launch with other tier 1 sports media properties we own including Squawka.com. We invite all sports bettors in Brazil and Spain to explore our new sites and experience firsthand the difference our localized approach can make.

