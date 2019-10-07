Stout Expands Investment Banking Operations With Office in Milan

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced today the opening of its newest office in Italy. Located in Milan, Stout's fourth office in Europe will provide access to the domestic M&A market and cross-border transaction coverage for the market regions of Western and Eastern Europe.

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes two investment banking veterans as Managing Directors to lead the office. Simone Bassanini and Giacomo Mogni together bring more than 30 years of experience in international mergers and acquisitions across numerous industry sectors, including consumer products, food and beverage, and industrial products and services.

Prior to joining Stout, Bassanini was Managing Director at Sodica, a company within Crédit Agricole Group that developed advisory services for small and medium-sized Italian companies. He started his career with KPMG Corporate Finance in Milan and London. Mogni is a former Managing Director at Euromerger in Italy and prior to that served as Partner in boutique advisory firm Parsec Finance.

"We're excited to introduce the Stout brand to Italy," said Bassanini. "The firm's exciting growth story and commitment to best-in-class transaction execution will be well-received in this dynamic market."

"Consumer and industrial markets have posted the largest gains for cross-border transactions with Italy," added Mogni. "The quality associated with 'Made in Italy' across sectors such as food and beverage, luxury and design, furniture, fashion, apparel, leather, and tourism is in high demand from global investors. We're eager to collaborate with industry experts across the firm to provide broader exposure and collaboration on international deals."

"Stout is committed to European expansion, and the time couldn't be better to extend our reach into Italy," said Nick Jachim, Head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "Transaction volume has reached its highest level since 1988, and we expect significant growth in private equity funding to drive continued, robust activity. Simone and Giacomo fit seamlessly with our growing team of industry-focused bankers in North America, Europe, and Asia."

Bassanini is a graduate of the University of Castellanza, has completed postgraduate work at Harvard University, and is the author of "20 Years of M&A in Italy," published by EGEA. Mogni is a graduate of Bocconi University in Milan.

