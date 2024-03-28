Storytel publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023 is now published and available as a downloadable PDF document on our website.

For more information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof, Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 76 535 26 74

Email: mattias.frithiof@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

