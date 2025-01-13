Storyblok launches Storyblok Labs to bring innovation and joy back to content management

Storyblok Labs is a playground for users to test-drive Storyblok's latest features

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok, the headless CMS for brands that want to make a bigger, faster market impact, today announced the launch of Storyblok Labs, a place for marketers and developers to get early access to the latest content management innovations that will help them stay ahead of market trends and outperform competitors. The features within Storyblok Labs are free to use and easy to turn on and off.

Storyblok Labs currently includes the following features:

Ideation Room - A collaborative workspace where your team can streamline the creation and optimization of content with the help of AI

- Translate entire pages or individual text fields with just one click Concept Room (Preview) - Visually design and collaborate on the structure of your entire project

Storyblok Labs will be regularly updated with new features that enhance the entire content lifecycle, from ideation to creation, publishing, and maintenance.

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "Creating content is supposed to be fun and full of possibilities. But for users of legacy CMS platforms, it's become a slow and frustrating chore filled with restrictions. We believe working with a CMS should be a joyful experience that makes it easy for brands to use content to make a bigger, faster market impact. Storyblok Labs is a natural next step in driving that vision forward."

Experience Storyblok Labs at NRF in NYC

Storyblok is a part of the NRF conference in New York City that's taking place between January 12-14, 2025. Stop by booth 1344 to get a demo of Storyblok Labs and learn how NRF uses Storyblok's CMS to reduce website development time by 70%.

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS for marketers and developers who want to make a bigger, faster market impact. It frees you from the pain of legacy CMS platforms and empowers your teams to ship content quickly and build with complete flexibility.

Legendary brands like Adidas, T-Mobile, and Renault use Storyblok to make content management fun and collaborative. It's Joyful Headless and it changes everything.

