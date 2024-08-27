Stormshot: Isle of Adventure launches on Aptoide with new FunPlus partnership

LISBON, Portugal, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptoide, the leading alternative app store and distribution platform for Android and iOS, and FunPlus, the major global developer and publisher of mobile games, have joined forces in a strategic partnership that brought FunPlus's hit game, Stormshot: Isle of Adventure, into the Aptoide platform.

This partnership and the launch of Stormshot on Aptoide combines the platform's extensive reach and unique app distribution capabilities on Android and iOS with FunPlus's expertise in creating engaging and immersive gaming experiences.

Paulo Trezentos, CEO of Aptoide, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to welcome Stormshot: Isle of Adventure to the Aptoide family. FunPlus has a remarkable track record of developing captivating games, and this integration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide users with the best and most diverse selection of games and apps on Android and iOS".

Gao Ge, development manager of Funplus, also shared his thoughts on the partnership: "Partnering with Aptoide is a fantastic opportunity for FunPlus to reach an even broader audience. Aptoide's innovative approach to app and games distribution and its vast user base make it an ideal platform for Stormshot: Isle of Adventure. This collaboration will enhance the gaming experience for our players and drive further growth for our game".

Stormshot: Isle of Adventure is an action-packed game that combines sharpshooter gameplay with puzzle-solving elements. Players embark on a thrilling journey to wipe out pirates and ghosts, rescue allies and uncover ancient mysteries on a mystical island. With its diverse PvP combat and strategic gameplay, the game offers an immersive experience that keeps players absorbed.

Aptoide has recently launched the first non-Apple game store on iOS, a significant shift in the iOS gaming ecosystem. On top of being the first game store launched for iOS, the Aptoide iOS Game Store means a new experience and options to users, providing gamers with gamification features along with a non-Apple in-app purchase solution.

With a waiting list of thousands of users and daily issuance of access codes, Aptoide is ensuring controlled growth and quality feedback for the Aptoide Game Store on iOS.

